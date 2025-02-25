Home decor, interior design tips: Wow with bold peel-and-stick wallpaper trends

Think beyond paint—walls have stories to tell and wallpaper is their voice. It whispers elegance through intricate textures, shouts personality with bold patterns and plays tricks with space, making rooms feel grander or cozier. Wallpaper secrets: How to create luxury, drama and style with just one roll!(Image by Giffywalls)

Boring walls? Not anymore!

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Meera Pyarelal, Founder and Creative Director at Temple Town, shared, “A master of disguise, wallpapers conceal imperfections, replacing them with seamless beauty. Like a wardrobe for your home, it dresses walls in sophistication, drama, or whimsy, changing moods with a simple roll and with peel-and-stick magic, reinvention is effortless. Why let walls be mere spectators when they can steal the show? Let wallpaper turn your space into a canvas of endless creativity and charm.”

She added, “Best of all, wallpaper is an expression of individuality. Whether it’s a custom mural, a vintage-inspired motif, or a daring avant-garde design, it allows you to create a space that feels truly yours. It’s affordable luxury, timeless artistry, and bold self-expression—all rolled into one. So why let walls be silent when they can sing with colour, texture and imagination?”

From dull to dazzling:

Bringing their expertise to the same, Priyanka Mehra and Piyush Mehra, Principal Architects at PS Design, asserted, “Wallpaper is a designer’s secret weapon, transforming walls into design statements. It does more than cover surfaces—it creates mood, defines spaces and elevates design. From delicate textures that whisper elegance to bold patterns that inject personality, wallpaper has the ability to change the perception of a room, making it feel larger, cozier, or more dynamic. Wallpapers can hide imperfections and enhance the beauty of a space. It’s like a custom wardrobe for your walls, effortlessly dressing them in sophistication, drama, or whimsy.”

Home interior decor tips: Create a bold statement with these wallpaper ideas (Studio IAAD/The Works Interiors )

They revealed, “Peel-and-stick wallpapers bring the luxury of transformative design with the convenience of easy application, allowing for reinvention at any time. More than just décor, wallpaper is a reflection of personal style. Whether it’s a unique mural, a vintage-inspired print, or a daring modern design, it lets you express individuality. Affordable luxury, creativity and timeless artistry all wrapped up in one simple design element. Peel-and-stick wallpaper allows your space to grow with you—dynamic, fashionable and always inspiring.”

Rudraksh Charan and Priyanka Khanna, Founders and Architects at 42MM Architecture, gushed, “Why settle for plain walls when walls can stand as a decor statement - they hold the power to captivate. Bold peel-and-stick wallpaper is redefining interiors, offering an effortless way to infuse personality, drama, and artistry into any space. From oversized florals and striking geometrics to textured finishes and abstract designs, these wallpapers don’t just decorate; they transform. They create illusions of depth, expand small spaces, or add cozy intimacy, making every wall a statement.”

This image released by Portland Oregon-based interior designer Max Humphrey shows a room with a wallpaper design inspired by bandanas. (AP)

They concluded, “What makes peel-and-stick wallpaper so appealing is its versatility and ease of use. Perfect for renters and design enthusiasts alike, it allows for quick makeovers without long-term commitment. Whether you crave moody hues, vintage motifs, or metallic accents, there’s a design to match your vision. Beyond aesthetics, it conceals imperfections and adds character effortlessly. Why settle for plain walls when they can sing with color, texture, and imagination? With peel-and-stick wallpaper, your space evolves with you—bold, stylish and ever-inspiring.”