Hosting a Friendship Day brunch at home? 5 table styling essentials you need to know

The first Sunday of August is celebrated as Friendship Day by Indians, which falls on August 3 this year. Friends get together at each other’s homes for brunch, heartfelt conversations, and plenty of laughter, reminiscing about old shenanigans. The brunch table where the happening conversation occurs really needs to be in tune with the mood, warm and stylish. Know the right styling for your brunch table so that it looks good. (PC: Freepik)

This is where the styling matters, the placement of the runner to centrepieces and serveware. If you are calling over your BFFs this Friendship Day at the brunch you are hosting at home, make sure your table styling becomes the perfect backdrop for the meals, conversation and more.

Shuchita Sancheti Garg, Founder and Creative Director of vVyom By Shuchita, shared with HT Lifestyle the key rules of perfecting the brunch table. Here are the 5 essentials for the brunch table:

1. Table linen

Start with a base that brings comfort and beauty to the table.

Lightweight cotton or linen tablecloths in neutral tones or soft florals work beautifully. These instantly set a grounded and calm tone, while also acting as a canvas for layering.

Opt for a handwoven or printed tablecloth in subtle tones, whites, pastels, or earthy shades.

Add a narrow runner for contrast and depth.

2. Placemats and napkins

Use fabric placemats or cotton mats to define each setting.

Pair them with neatly folded cloth napkins, consider tying them with jute string or placing a fresh flower or herb stem for a charming detail.

3. Layered textures

Mix and match finishes, soft fabrics, ceramic plates, and glassware for a balanced look.

A tactile mix makes the table feel curated and warm.

4. Natural center pieces

Use small bunches of seasonal flowers or single stems in clay or glass vases.

Stick to asymmetrical arrangements to keep things organic.

5. Lighting