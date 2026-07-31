Hosting at home this monsoon? Here's how to create a warm and inviting table setting that makes every meal feel special

There are few rituals as comforting as sharing a pot of hot tea while watching the rain. Across India, the monsoon has long been a season for slowing down, gathering around the table and lingering over conversation. The most memorable tables rarely come together overnight- they evolve over time, with pieces collected through travel, inherited across generations and chosen because they tell a story. If you are planning to host a party, Reshma Khattar Bhagat, Director at Thomas Goode India, shared a few tips to make your table inviting.

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1. Take inspiration from the season

“Rather than predictable greys and blues, look to the colours of a rain-soaked landscape. Moss green, warm ivory, burgundy and soft amber create a table that feels comforting and cocooning,” said Reshma Khattar. Introduce these tones through linen, candles and seasonal flowers, allowing handcrafted tableware and glassware to quietly take centre stage.

Introduce these tones through linen, candles and seasonal flowers, allowing handcrafted tableware and glassware to quietly take centre stage.

2. Curate the ritual of afternoon tea

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{{^usCountry}} According to Reshma Khattar, the finest gatherings are remembered less for abundance than for thoughtfulness. Offer guests a choice of teas, from Darjeeling and Earl Grey to masala chai, accompanied by cucumber sandwiches, warm scones, butter biscuits or seasonal fruit compotes. Choose the best ingredients you can find- a loaf from a favourite bakery, good butter or homemade preserves. Simple food, served beautifully and unhurriedly, always feels generous. 3. Let the light do the work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Reshma Khattar, the finest gatherings are remembered less for abundance than for thoughtfulness. Offer guests a choice of teas, from Darjeeling and Earl Grey to masala chai, accompanied by cucumber sandwiches, warm scones, butter biscuits or seasonal fruit compotes. Choose the best ingredients you can find- a loaf from a favourite bakery, good butter or homemade preserves. Simple food, served beautifully and unhurriedly, always feels generous. 3. Let the light do the work {{/usCountry}}

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Monsoon light is naturally soft and atmospheric. Enhance it with candles and shaded lamps instead of bright overhead lighting. The gentle glow encourages conversation, celebrates craftsmanship and creates a table that feels welcoming rather than overly styled.

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A well-laid table should always feel lived in rather than staged.

4. Bring the outdoors in

Reshma Khattar highlighted that seasonal foliage and relaxed floral arrangements echo the beauty outside without overwhelming the table. Keep centrepieces low and leave space for teapots, serving platters and shared dishes. A well-laid table should always feel lived in rather than staged.

5. Style with pieces that tell a story

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Monsoon entertaining is the perfect excuse to open the cupboard and bring out cherished favourites- a tea service inherited from family, napkin rings, vintage salt and pepper shakers, crystal preserve jars or a serving piece discovered while travelling. Perhaps it’s a tin of biscuits brought back from a summer in London or a favourite family recipe served every rainy season.