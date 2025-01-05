How much does ‘luck’ influence success? Study shows early life events create long-term effects

Does luck really shape our future, or is it all about skill and effort? A recent study from Cornell University reveals that early life events, or "chance happenings," can significantly influence success, particularly in competitive environments. Study reveals that early life events significantly influence success in competitive environments.(Pixabay)

In the study, researchers used a strain of mice that are genetically identical (kind of like natural clones) to see how early experiences could change their life paths. They found that when male mice competed against each other, small early advantages could set off a chain reaction, helping some mice succeed while others struggled.

What is the Matthew effect

Researchers at Cornell University's Department of Neurobiology and Behavior studied 104 baby mice (90 of which survived to adulthood) from 16 different litters. They tracked their growth from infancy to adulthood in a large outdoor space designed to mimic their natural habitat. Published in Science, the study highlights the "Matthew effect", which is a pattern where early success often leads to even greater success over time. While this effect is well-known in humans, such as in academics or careers, the research shows that similar patterns also appear in animals through basic competitive behaviours.

'Matthew effect' amplifies initial inequalities, suggesting luck and chance significantly influence outcomes.(Pixabay)

The researchers suggest that the Matthew effect may have a biological basis, is more likely to occur in highly competitive environments, and can emerge even when there are no differences in individual ability. They explain that in both humans and animals, competition and chance events can amplify the effects of initial inequalities, often making early advantages or disadvantages more significant over time due to structural or environmental factors.

What the study reveals

Male mice fiercely compete for territory and resources, whereas females face less competition. This contrast helped researchers study how competition shapes development in each sex. They found that male mice with slight early advantages gained better access to resources, improving their condition and boosting their chances of winning future competitions. It's similar to a sports league where early wins lead to better draft picks and funding, increasing the odds of future victories. These cycles turn small lucky breaks into lasting advantages.

A study on mice reveals that competition affects development, with male mice's early advantages leading to greater success.(Pixabay)

Female mice, facing less competition for resources, developed more steadily, regardless of early experiences. This highlights how competition can amplify the impact of chance events, especially among males. Researchers pointed out that "unpredictable, uncontrollable experiences" can lead to big differences in outcomes, even when there's little or no variation in talent or ability. These findings shed light on how social competition can turn small early advantages into significant long-term disparities.

Paradox sexual selection

The study also highlights a paradox in sexual selection, the process where competition for mates shapes certain traits. While this competition is meant to favour the "best" individuals, the findings suggest it can sometimes be self-limiting. As competition intensifies, luck plays a bigger role in determining outcomes, making it harder for truly beneficial traits to consistently stand out and be selected.

The authors conclude that their findings add to sociological and biological studies showing how unpredictable and uncontrollable experiences can lead to differences in outcomes, even when natural talent or ability is similar or absent. Beyond animal behaviour, this research sheds light on human society, suggesting that small early advantages, whether due to luck or circumstance, can snowball into bigger gaps over time. It highlights important discussions about inequality and opportunity, where similar feedback loops may shape outcomes.

