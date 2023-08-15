Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 16

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 16

ByHTC, New Delhi
Aug 15, 2023 10:59 PM IST

The day of August 16 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Don’t let the long weekend scene wane. We tell you how to stay happening even in the middle of the week! Check it out here:

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Kapoor Live

Where: Akra, 32, Link Road, Lajpat Nagar - III

When: August 16

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

What: Saaz-E-Mehfil

Where: Mic Drop, M4, South Extension II

When: August 16

Timing: 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)

Entry: www.insider.in

#ArtAttack

What: Partition Horrors

Where: Rajiv Chowk & Kashmere Gate

When: August 16

Timing: 6am to 11pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines) and Kashmere Gate (Yellow, Red & Violet Lines)

Entry: 10

#FleaSpree

What: Exclusive Handloom Expo

Where: Handloom Haat, 76, Atul Grove Road, Janpath

When: August 16

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

What: Love Online — The Bollywood Café

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg

When: August 16

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

What: G20 Film Festival | Ivie Wie Ivie

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 16

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

