No, Sunday is not the end of the week. It is, in fact, the most happening day to begin another. Wondering how? Here are all the reasons to look forward to the day and week ahead:

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 23

#TuneIn

#TuneIn

What: Saaz-E-Mehfil Ft Rahul Rana

Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: July 23

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#JustForLaughs

#JustForLaughs

What: Aashish Solanki and Friends

Where: Comedy County, Starling Edge Mall, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida

When: July 23

Timing: 5pm and 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 81 (Aqua Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

#ArtAttack

What: Under the Mask

Where: CCA Building, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: July 21 to 24

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

#Staged

What: Hamlet (Tragic Drama)

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg

When: July 23

Timing: 4pm

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

