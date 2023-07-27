HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 27
The evening of July 27 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
You think Thursdays are boring? Think again after checking out what we’ve got in store for you:
#JustForLaughs
What: Punchliners Comedy Show ft Atul Khatri
Where: Connaught Clubhouse, 54, Tolstoy Road
When: July 27
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Creative Leaves VII
Where: Artizen Art Gallery, Pearey Lal Bhawan, ITO
When: July 27 to 30
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Shanti People Live
Where: SOHO, Hotel Ashok, Chanakyapuri
When: July 27
Timing: 10pm
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#FleaSpree
What: Sutraa — Rakhi and Teej Exhibition
Where: The Ashok, Chanakyapuri
When: July 27
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#CineCall
What: Robuste
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: July 27
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction
