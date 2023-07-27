Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 28

ByHTC, New Delhi
Jul 27, 2023 09:05 PM IST

The day of July 28 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Friday feels are all about fun. And there’s no doubt in it! Don’t believe us? Check it out here:

#JustForLaughs

What: Aakash Gupta — Brand New Show

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Dwarka

When: July 28

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

What: Cut from The Same Cloth

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: July 28 to August 4

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

What: Wajahat Hasan Performing Live

Where: Kozeba, M3M International Financial Centre, Sector 66, Gurugram

When: July 28

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

What: 7th India International Footwear Fair

Where: Hall No 6, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road

When: July 27 to 29

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

Entry: Free

