HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 28

#JustForLaughs
What: Aakash Gupta — Brand New Show
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Dwarka
When: July 28
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Cut from The Same Cloth
Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: July 28 to August 4
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Wajahat Hasan Performing Live
Where: Kozeba, M3M International Financial Centre, Sector 66, Gurugram
When: July 28
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#FleaSpree
What: 7th India International Footwear Fair
Where: Hall No 6, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road
When: July 27 to 29
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
Entry: Free
