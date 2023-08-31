HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 1
The day of September 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
It’s Friday, finally! And here’s why you should be out and about in the city:
#CineCall
What: Jagran Film Festival | Haddi
Where: Apparel House, Epicentre, Sector 44, Gurugram
When: September 1
Timing: 5pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Vipul Goyal Unleashed
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: September 1
Timing: 8.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
#TuneIn
What: Qawwali Night ft Nizami Bandhu
Where: Informal by Imperfecto, 52, Tolstoy Road, Janpath
When: September 1
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Taking Sides
Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Road, President’s Estate
When: September 1
Timing: 7.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Krishna — A Dance Drama
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: September 1 to 4
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)
