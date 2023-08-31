News / Lifestyle / Art Culture / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 1

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 1

ByHTC, New Delhi
Aug 31, 2023 07:22 PM IST

The day of September 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

It’s Friday, finally! And here’s why you should be out and about in the city:

#CineCall
What: Jagran Film Festival | Haddi

#CineCall

#JustForLaughs
What: Vipul Goyal Unleashed

What: Jagran Film Festival | Haddi

Where: Apparel House, Epicentre, Sector 44, Gurugram

When: September 1

Timing: 5pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

#TuneIn
What: Qawwali Night ft Nizami Bandhu

What: Vipul Goyal Unleashed

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: September 1

Timing: 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

#Staged
What: Taking Sides

What: Qawwali Night ft Nizami Bandhu

Where: Informal by Imperfecto, 52, Tolstoy Road, Janpath

When: September 1

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

#StepUp
What: Krishna — A Dance Drama

What: Taking Sides

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Road, President’s Estate

When: September 1

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 1

What: Krishna — A Dance Drama

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: September 1 to 4

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

