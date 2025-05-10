Humidity alert: 5 home decor and interior design tips to rain-proof your kitchen without compromising style

In rainy season we have faced lots of problems at home, especially in our kitchens - like increased humidity, moisture expand and many more. To tackle these challenges, we should focus on maintaining good quality ventilation and ensuring proper storage of food and kitchen essentials. Home decor, interior design tips to say goodbye to musty cabinets: 5 monsoon kitchen hacks you wish you knew sooner.(Image by Interior Design Forward)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Interior Architect Anjaleka Kriplani, Founder of Angie Homes, suggested some ideas that smack a balance between functionality during the rainy season and style that feels fresh and cosy.

1. Use water-resistant laminates for cabinets

Usual plywood or MDF can bend with the humidity. Water-resistant laminates refuse to accept moisture and protect against fungal development.

I would suggest going for matte or textured finishes in earthy tones or pastels to keep it warm and monsoon-chic.

From Warped Cabinets to Soggy Cereal: Here’s How to Monsoon-Proof Your Kitchen Like a Pro.(Image by Pinterest)

2. Elevated storage and open shelve

Elevated storage and open shelving can help manage moisture and avoid damage and musty cabinet smell during the rainy season by increasing ventilation and avoiding direct contact with wet surfaces. Air flow is a solution during monsoons. Try metal shelves for a contemporary yet cosy vibe.

Optimize kitchen space with efficient 400L refrigerators, perfect for families seeking ample storage.(Pexels)

3. Wet and dry kitchen design

It’s not essential that you keep both wet and dry zones separate, but it helps make your kitchen more serviceable. While revamping your home, you should plan your kitchen design based on where you want to cook and where you want to place counters for other activities. You can detach them by using a galley kitchen design.

4. Adding greenery to the kitchen

Adding greenery to your kitchen during the monsoon season is one of the best things you can do. It will improve indoor air quality and also they will give you aesthetics look. The humidity in the air actually helps many indoor plants bloom. This is the perfect time to introduce a little plant in your kitchen.

Rachel Berry, in New York City since 2004 from Laurel, Maryland, shows her kitchen decorated with her graphic designs and plants, Monday, July 6, 2020, in New York. (AP)

5. Modern cereal storage solutions

During the rainy season, moisture can spoil cereals stored in feebly sealed containers. Stop using boring shelves to store your cereals. Instead, use modern storage jars that fit into different round compartments, making it easier whenever you want them. Modern storage jars, especially airtight ones that fit neatly into round compartments, help keep cereals dry, fresh and organised. These stylish jars also reduce litter and protect food from humidity.