Age is just a number: Amateur singers take their hobby to centre stage

Don’t let their age fool you, the Humming Birds, a singing group made up of 29 members may have a combined life experience that goes into the triple digits, but they are till young at heart. What started as a fun way to spend time and connect with new people, has taken them to perform with a live orchestra comprising a keyboardist, tabla players, dholak players, percussionists, an octapad and a guitarist. The Humming BIrds practising for their new concert

“Coming from all walks of life and different parts of the city, it was music that struck a chord and brought us together. Humming Birds was formed in 2014. We have been meeting every Sunday for the last nine years or so to perform our favourite songs,” says group member Kishore Parulekar.

Some of the members of the group during their practise

While the singing group is made up of mostly older people, the age ranges from 35 to 80 years old. “Some of whom are quadragenarians, some have completed half a century and our most recent entrant is an octogenarian,” shares Pravin Doshi, another group member.

The group recently performed for the second time in the city. Atul Shirodkar says, “We will be performing from a selection of classics spanning across eras right from the 1950s to the 1980s and even some current songs too. But we are well-known for performing old hit numbers.”

Some of the songs include Khuda Nigehebaan Ho, Dil ki Nazar se, Ina Meena Dika, Jalta Hai Jiya Mera, Megha re Megha Re and some from the 80s like Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba, Main Hu Don amongst others.

From Investment bankers, civil engineers and chartered accountants to fashion designers, banking professionals and leadership facilitators, the Humming Birds have professionals from varied fields. Music and their love for singing is the glue that keeps them stuck together.

Kishore Kumar Nugehalli says, “We are a diverse group. Some have been trained in classical music with years of practice and on the other hand, we have amateur singers who are passionate.”

A group member, Manoj Kkshirsagar says that while singing was a childhood passion, he only started taking it seriously at the age of 50. “During the last 12 years, not only has my life transformed but I have remained stress-free. My wife, Vidula, has also been very encouraging of my singing in all these years. It brings my family and me a lot of joy,” he explains.