Inside Jeet Adani and Diva Shah’s colourful ‘mastani mehendi’ made possible by 500 Indian artisans. Watch video

Billionaire Gautam Adani's youngest son, Jeet Adani, tied the knot with Diva Jaimin Shah in a beautiful private ceremony at Shantigram in Ahmedabad. The couple's pre-wedding festivities were as stunning as their wedding ceremony. A new video, shared by the Instagram page of a luxury wedding planner, gives an inside glimpse into their mehendi ceremony. Let's take a look. Jeet Adani and Diva Shah's mehendi ceremony was a vibrant affair.

Step inside Jeet Adani and Diva Shah's carnival mastani mehendi

Aashna Saran of Aash Studios shared two videos on Instagram that gave a glimpse inside Jeet Adani and Diva Shah's vibrant mehendi ceremony. The wedding planner page called the ceremony a ‘Carnival Mastani Mehendi’. Per the details shared by them, the decor included a crochet blanket made with 50 women from their homes, cane-weave furniture decorated with colourful cushions and seats, flower-decorated cane work on the walls, and a floral canopy created with orange and yellow sheer hangings filled with flowers.

500 artisans worked on the decor

One of the highlights of the wedding was that the majority of flowers used for the decor were not real, but rather crochet flowers that were all handwoven. The venue transformed into a vibrant and colourful jungle oasis. Per the wedding decor planner, they worked with approximately 500 Indian artisans from all over the country to bring Diva and Jeet's dream mehendi ceremony to life.

About Jeet Adani and Diva Shah's wedding

Jeet Adani and Diva Shah's wedding was a simple yet elegant affair. Only close relatives and friends were present, keeping the occasion personal and exclusive. The wedding ceremony took place according to Gujarati and Jain traditions.

Who are Jeet and Diva?

Jeet Adani is billionaire businessman Gautam Adani's son. The 27-year-old is actively involved in the family business, and currently serves as Director of Adani Airports and has been part of the Adani Group since 2019. He is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

Meanwhile, Diva Jaimin Shah hails from Mumbai and is the daughter of renowned diamond merchant Jaimin Shah. She pursued her higher education at the prestigious Parsons School of Design in New York. The couple got engaged in 2023.