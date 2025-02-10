Rekha was dripping in diamonds at Siddharth Chopra wedding: Did she borrow Priyanka Chopra's wedding necklace? See pics

Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra, married Neelam Upadhyaya on February 7, 2025, in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Siddharth and Neelam's wedding was a family affair, with Priyanka Chopra, husband Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in attendance. Among the wedding guests was veteran actor Rekha, who attended the event looking stunning in a silver and gold saree. Also read | Priyanka Chopra's blinding 200-carat emerald diamond necklace for Siddharth Chopra's wedding took 1600 hours to make Rekha wore a striking diamond necklace for Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra, and Neelam Upadhyaya's wedding; Priyanka at her 2018 wedding in Jodhpur.

Rekha joined Nita Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Priyanka's cousin, actor Parineeti Chopra, and her husband, AAP leader Raghav Chadha, for Siddharth and Neelam's wedding. Rekha mesmerised everyone with her gorgeous necklace, and interestingly, it looks like the necklace was the one Priyanka wore for her 2018 wedding with Nick at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace.

Take a look:

More about the necklace

The layered necklace was downright spectacular and added to the overall charm of Rekha's look from Siddharth and Neelam's wedding. It looked exactly like Priyanka's wedding necklace for her Nick's Hindu wedding ceremony. Crafted from white gold and adorned with exquisite pear-shaped diamonds, Priyanka's timeless necklace is from fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukerjee's jewellery collection.

Take a look:

Around their 2018 wedding, designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee shared on Instagram that it took 3,720 hours to create Priyanka's look, which was built to showcase the resplendence of Mughal jewellery. The jewels were crafted with uncut diamonds, emeralds, and Japanese cultured pearls in 22K gold and 'had delicate tiny stars in uncut diamonds to give a sense of whimsy', he had said.

He wrote alongside a wedding picture of Priyanka and Nick, “As an ode to the resplendence of Mughal jewellery, her wedding jewelery was crafted with uncut diamonds, emeralds and Japanese cultured pearls in 22 karat gold and had delicate tiny stars in uncut diamonds to give a sense of whimsy to an important traditional piece.”