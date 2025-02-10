Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rekha was dripping in diamonds at Siddharth Chopra wedding: Did she borrow Priyanka Chopra's wedding necklace? See pics

BySanya Panwar
Feb 10, 2025 09:07 AM IST

Rekha's stunning saree look from Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya's wedding was made even more special by her extravagant necklace.

Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra, married Neelam Upadhyaya on February 7, 2025, in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Siddharth and Neelam's wedding was a family affair, with Priyanka Chopra, husband Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in attendance. Among the wedding guests was veteran actor Rekha, who attended the event looking stunning in a silver and gold saree. Also read | Priyanka Chopra's blinding 200-carat emerald diamond necklace for Siddharth Chopra's wedding took 1600 hours to make

Rekha wore a striking diamond necklace for Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra, and Neelam Upadhyaya's wedding; Priyanka at her 2018 wedding in Jodhpur.
Rekha wore a striking diamond necklace for Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra, and Neelam Upadhyaya's wedding; Priyanka at her 2018 wedding in Jodhpur.

Rekha joined Nita Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Priyanka's cousin, actor Parineeti Chopra, and her husband, AAP leader Raghav Chadha, for Siddharth and Neelam's wedding. Rekha mesmerised everyone with her gorgeous necklace, and interestingly, it looks like the necklace was the one Priyanka wore for her 2018 wedding with Nick at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace.

Take a look:

More about the necklace

The layered necklace was downright spectacular and added to the overall charm of Rekha's look from Siddharth and Neelam's wedding. It looked exactly like Priyanka's wedding necklace for her Nick's Hindu wedding ceremony. Crafted from white gold and adorned with exquisite pear-shaped diamonds, Priyanka's timeless necklace is from fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukerjee's jewellery collection.

Take a look:

Around their 2018 wedding, designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee shared on Instagram that it took 3,720 hours to create Priyanka's look, which was built to showcase the resplendence of Mughal jewellery. The jewels were crafted with uncut diamonds, emeralds, and Japanese cultured pearls in 22K gold and 'had delicate tiny stars in uncut diamonds to give a sense of whimsy', he had said.

He wrote alongside a wedding picture of Priyanka and Nick, “As an ode to the resplendence of Mughal jewellery, her wedding jewelery was crafted with uncut diamonds, emeralds and Japanese cultured pearls in 22 karat gold and had delicate tiny stars in uncut diamonds to give a sense of whimsy to an important traditional piece.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On