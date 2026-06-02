Inside Lalit Modi’s opulent London mansion that gives glimpse of former IPL chairman’s lavish lifestyle: Pics and videos

From his reflections on the multi-billion-dollar IPL empire to glimpses into his personal relationships, the visual backdrops of these video interviews offer a rare peek inside a residence that defines billionaire opulence.

The architect of the high-octane Indian Premier League (IPL), Lalit Modi, continues to make headlines not just for his fiery take on cricket administration and his personal life , but also for the unapologetically grand scale of his lifestyle in exile. While his professional legacy remains a subject of debate, recent video interviews have redirected public fascination toward Lalit's uber-luxurious living arrangements in the heart of London. Also read | Lalit Modi defends Sushmita Sen against gold digger tag

While this iconic address has long been central to media coverage, recent updates from Lalit on Instagram suggest a slight shift to the prestigious diplomatic enclave of Belgrave Square, just a stone's throw away.

For years, Lalit Modi ’s luxurious UK base has been anchored at 117 Sloane Street— a stately, red-brick corner mansion in London’s ultra-exclusive Chelsea neighborhood, as reported by NDTV in 2015. Reportedly spanning an impressive 7,000 square feet across five storeys, the 14-room residence even features its own integrated internal elevator.

Art, artefacts, and cricket memorabilia The classic, art-laden interiors of Lalit's home serve as a visual backdrop for his latest media appearances. Recent interviews — including a sit-down feature for Wisden Cricket’s The Scoop and extensive interviews with Humans of Bombay and sports presenter Ridhima Pathak — provide a detailed canvas of the property's design aesthetic.

The primary reception room balances European architectural detailing with vibrant contemporary accents. At the centre sits an oversized luxury sofa in plush charcoal, adorned with mismatched silk and patterned cushions. Dominating the wall directly behind the seating area is a massive, striking piece of pop-art in vivid turquoise, black, and white tones. Beneath this piece sits a silver-toned console displaying a massive arrangement of white flowers in a silver planter.

Pristine white-paneled walls are lined with built-in bookshelves filled with curated literature and an array of silver-framed family photographs. A low-profile, organically shaped metal or stone coffee table sits in the foreground, crowded with high-end art books, candles, and intricate silver trinkets.

The mansion also has a magnificent, ornate classical marble mantelpiece that anchors another wing of the reception space. The fireplace features detailed carvings and houses a traditional brass and black iron fire grate. The mantel itself serves as a gallery shelf, hosting a symmetrical collection of light-toned statuettes, ivory-coloured figurative sculptures, and distinct animal art pieces, including prominent elephant head mouldings.