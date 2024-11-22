Menu Explore
Inside Neymar Jr's 456 crore Dubai penthouse featuring panoramic pool, car lift, fitness centre, luxury spa and more

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, New Delhi
Nov 22, 2024 04:47 PM IST

Explore Neymar Jr.'s ₹456 crore Dubai penthouse, where luxury meets elegance with a private pool, fitness centre, stunning views, and world-class amenities.

Brazilian football superstar Neymar Jr. has taken luxury living to a new level with his recent acquisition of a stunning penthouse. His real estate portfolio now boasts a lavish new penthouse in Dubai's Bugatti Residences, costing a whopping 456 crore. From a private pool to a state-of-the-art fitness club, scroll down to step inside his incredible penthouse. (Also read: Step inside Sara Ali Khan's wellness retreat in Goa, offering meet-and-greet and yoga session with actor. Pics )

Brazilian football star Neymar Jr. has purchased a lavish penthouse in Dubai for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>456 crore,(Instagram)
Brazilian football star Neymar Jr. has purchased a lavish penthouse in Dubai for 456 crore,(Instagram)

Inside Neymar Jr.'s luxurious Dubai penthouse

Neymar Jr.'s new penthouse features amenities like a private pool and a dedicated car lift that transports his luxury cars directly to his residence. Additionally, the penthouse offers stunning views of Downtown Dubai. This move coincides with Neymar's recent transfer to the Saudi Pro League team, Al-Hilal, in 2023, where he will now be playing.

The residences feature 182 exclusive units, offering access to a French Riviera-inspired beach, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, a pool with panoramic views, a spa, and a personalized chef's table. Additional luxury amenities include valet and chauffeur services, a concierge, a members-only club, and private car lifts to the penthouse with two garage spaces.

Lavish interiors and amenities

Neymar's penthouse spans an impressive 44,000 square feet, offering ample space for a luxurious lifestyle. The residence features a sophisticated bar area with wooden panelling, shelves, and a marble counter, complemented by cushioned chairs. Exquisite craftsmanship is evident throughout, while a smart home system enhances the bar setup, blending convenience with opulence.

Neymar Jr.'s bedroom is a perfect blend of elegance and comfort, featuring an ivory and black theme. At the foot of the bed lies a carefully selected wooden table paired with a sleek marble bedside table. Large glass windows, adorned with white grills and ivory curtains, allow for controlled sunlight and shade.

The living area showcases polished marble-granite flooring and light-hued wood panels, beautifully complemented by wall-sized charcoal paintings. An abstract marble counter and a high-end speaker system complete the luxurious ambience.

