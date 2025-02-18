Inside Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee’s dreamy wedding with the most beautiful all-white decor: See menu, all details

Actors Prateik Babbar and his longtime girlfriend, actor Priya Banerjee, tied the knot in an intimate wedding on Valentine’s Day. The ceremony was held at the late actor Smita Patil’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai. A look at Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee's stunning wedding.

New pictures from the nuptials were shared on Instagram by the couple's wedding planner, Blingmushrooms, and it gives a sneak peek into the dreamy decor the couple chose for their special day. They shared the photos with the caption, “Ghar ki शादी filled in with lots of love, laugh, warmth and made memories for life.”

An ivory dream

Prateik and Priya opted for an ivory and cream-colour theme for their wedding. From their wedding attires designed by ace couturier Tarun Tahiliani to the floral arrangements, the colour theme could be seen in every single element. The couple chose to decorate every surface of Prateik's mother's home with fragrant mogras and tulip flowers. Cascading pearl decorations enhanced the floral arrangements, and vintage rattan furniture added character.

More decor details from the wedding

The couple also included personalised cards on the seating placements for every guest who attended their intimate nuptials. Meanwhile, a signature drink section and a detailed menu including a grazing table, vegetarian and non-vegetarian pass-around, a live chaat station, and vegetarian and non-vegetarian mains completed the extravagant menu curated to entertain the couple's guests.

The post also included a picture of the lavish dessert table decorated with tulips and mogras. Meanwhile, the dessert menu included macarons and bite-sized, double-layered cakes decorated with white frosting and a rose.

About Prateik and Priya's relationship

Prateik and Priya made their relationship Instagram official on February 14, 2023. The couple tied the knot exactly two years later in an intimate wedding ceremony at Prateik's late mother, Smita Patil’s house. However, the Babbar family, including Prateik's father, Raj Babbar, half-brother Aarya Babbar, and half-sister Juuhi Babbar, were absent from the wedding ceremony.