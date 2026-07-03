Inside 'world’s most luxurious spa built entirely above the ocean': Can you guess sea creature behind its unique design?
Stunning views to one of the Maldives’ largest overwater hydrotherapy pools — this bucket-list wellness sanctuary redefines luxury. Take a tour of Iridium Spa.
In a July 2 Instagram video shared by travel and lifestyle content creator Bonnie Zeng for Travel + Leisure, viewers get a rare look inside a sanctuary often hailed as 'the most luxurious spa in the world'. The Iridium Spa at the St Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is an award-winning wellness haven built entirely overwater, where architecture blends seamlessly with the surrounding marine life. Also read | Jamnagar's Vantara Niwas: Ultra-luxurious wellness retreat where Indian heritage meets mindfulness, relaxation, nature
Architectural design that pays tribute to the ocean
From an aerial perspective, the entire 1,850-square-metre facility is masterfully shaped like a lobster, paying a direct visual tribute to the island's local aquatic ecosystem. The resort bypasses traditional thatched roofs for a tropically inspired, sophisticated aesthetic.
In the video, Bonnie said, "This might be the most luxurious spa in the world. The award-winning Aridium Spa at the St Regis Maldives is set entirely above the ocean, with treatment rooms suspended over crystal-clear water. From above, the entire spa is shaped like a lobster, inspired by the island's surrounding marine life. Inside, the experience is just as impressive."
The Interiors feature clean, plush furnishings set against elegant interiors. The 'Iridium Room' serves as the starting point for visitors, who can sip complimentary tea while watching vibrant marine life float directly beneath them through glass floors. The spa features six overwater treatment suites (including two dedicated Ayurvedic suites). Glass doors allow guests to admire the ocean from their spa beds, while private terraces feature soaking bathtubs designed to capture the fresh ocean breezes.
The ‘Blue Hole Pool’, situated on a covered terrace, is one of the largest in the Maldives. It utilises heated seawater and powerful whirlpool jets to melt away physical tension. "During your treatment, you can listen to the sound of waves moving beneath you. This is the kind of spa experience you can plan an entire trip around," Bonnie shared in the video. Also read | Step inside a luxurious retreat in Mahabaleshwar, spread across 27 acres of evergreen forests
Treatment menu and price
According to the Iridium Spa menu brochure, standard services cater to deeply personalised wellness journeys, ranging from traditional Asian therapies to clinical skincare. Treatments begin at approximately $150 per person for a 45-minute massage designed to boost circulation and relieve fatigue from long-distance travel.
Elite treatments peak at $850 per person for the ultra-exclusive, 210-minute luxurious service that uses anti-ageing caviar extract to revitalise the skin and concludes with a lavender-scented bath, a glass of champagne, and a serving of caviar. Curated couple's packages also top out at $850 per couple for a 120-minute session.
Note: All prices are subject to local resort taxes and service charges.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More