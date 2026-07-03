Inside 'world’s most luxurious spa built entirely above the ocean': Can you guess sea creature behind its unique design?

In a July 2 Instagram video shared by travel and lifestyle content creator Bonnie Zeng for Travel + Leisure, viewers get a rare look inside a sanctuary often hailed as 'the most luxurious spa in the world'. The Iridium Spa at the St Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is an award-winning wellness haven built entirely overwater, where architecture blends seamlessly with the surrounding marine life. Also read | Jamnagar's Vantara Niwas: Ultra-luxurious wellness retreat where Indian heritage meets mindfulness, relaxation, nature Iridium Spa at the St Regis Maldives is built entirely overwater, and from above, the entire architecture is shaped like a lobster to honour the local marine life. (Pics: Marriott.com)

Architectural design that pays tribute to the ocean From an aerial perspective, the entire 1,850-square-metre facility is masterfully shaped like a lobster, paying a direct visual tribute to the island's local aquatic ecosystem. The resort bypasses traditional thatched roofs for a tropically inspired, sophisticated aesthetic.

In the video, Bonnie said, "This might be the most luxurious spa in the world. The award-winning Aridium Spa at the St Regis Maldives is set entirely above the ocean, with treatment rooms suspended over crystal-clear water. From above, the entire spa is shaped like a lobster, inspired by the island's surrounding marine life. Inside, the experience is just as impressive."

The Interiors feature clean, plush furnishings set against elegant interiors. The 'Iridium Room' serves as the starting point for visitors, who can sip complimentary tea while watching vibrant marine life float directly beneath them through glass floors. The spa features six overwater treatment suites (including two dedicated Ayurvedic suites). Glass doors allow guests to admire the ocean from their spa beds, while private terraces feature soaking bathtubs designed to capture the fresh ocean breezes.

The ‘Blue Hole Pool’, situated on a covered terrace, is one of the largest in the Maldives. It utilises heated seawater and powerful whirlpool jets to melt away physical tension. "During your treatment, you can listen to the sound of waves moving beneath you. This is the kind of spa experience you can plan an entire trip around," Bonnie shared in the video. Also read | Step inside a luxurious retreat in Mahabaleshwar, spread across 27 acres of evergreen forests