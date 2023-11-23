International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2023: Violence against women is a recurring problem all over the world. Be it domestic violence or sexual violence or murder, women face problems and the fear of abuse everywhere in the world. But with the world moving on and creating a safe space for all the genders, it is high time that we join hands together to stop al kinds of violence against women. COVID-19 pandemic was an eye-opener as it accelerated the violence against women. Disruption to specific services also enhanced this violence. International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2023: Date, history and significance(Representative Image/Shutterstock/HT)

Every year, International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women is celebrated to create awareness about the ways by which we can come together to stop violence. As we gear up to celebrate the day, here are a few things to keep in mind.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Date:

Every year, International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women is celebrated on November 25. This year, the day falls on a Saturday.

History:

In 1979, the UN General Assembly adopted the Convention of the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women but violence against women was still rampant. In 2008, the steps were taken to increase public awareness and policymaking in ending violence against women. Since 1981, women rights activists have been celebrating November 25 as International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Significance:

"The global theme of this year’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence is 'UNITE! Invest to prevent violence against women and girls' which emphasises the need for funding prevention strategies to proactively stop gender-based violence," wrote United Nations Women on their official website. The day is observed to create awareness on the violence faced by women all over the world and explore ways of ending it and providing essential support to the survivors of violence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON