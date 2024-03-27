International Women in Music Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

International Women in Music Day 2024: Women are always known for their abilities in breaking the glass ceiling and shooting for the stars. Sometimes it is a difficult world for a woman with lesser opportunities and the harsh worlds holding them back from exploring their talents and abilities. In the world of music, in earlier times, a similar situation existed for women who were not allowed to participate or contribute to it. They were held back or undercut – this often-included unjust ways. It is believed that the influential composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart also wrongfully took credit for some of the compositions that actually belonged to his sister Maria. Every year, International Women in Music Day is observed on March 28.(Unsplash)

International Women in Music Day is celebrated every year to value, recognise and respect the contributions of the women in the music industry and urge them to shatter the glass ceiling. As we gear up to observe the special day for this year, here are a few things that we must keep in mind.

Date:

Every year, International Women in Music Day is observed on March 28. This year, the special day falls on Thursday.

History:

International Women in Music Day dates back to 2008 when it was decided to be celebrated. In 2020, the European Broadcasting Union included International Women in Music Day in the celebrations. It was decided to be celebrated in the month of March – the same month when International Women's Day is observed. In 2020, during the COVID pandemic, 60 virtual events were held all over the world. With every year, the events and connections grow bigger.

Significance:

The best way to celebrate International Women in Music Day is by supporting women in music, listening to women musicians and appreciating their contributions in music, from past till the present. We can also seek to understand how we can support women in music through a range of initiatives.