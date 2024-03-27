 International Women in Music Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

International Women in Music Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Mar 27, 2024 11:38 AM IST

International Women in Music Day 2024: From date to history, here's all that you need to know about the special day.

International Women in Music Day 2024: Women are always known for their abilities in breaking the glass ceiling and shooting for the stars. Sometimes it is a difficult world for a woman with lesser opportunities and the harsh worlds holding them back from exploring their talents and abilities. In the world of music, in earlier times, a similar situation existed for women who were not allowed to participate or contribute to it. They were held back or undercut – this often-included unjust ways. It is believed that the influential composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart also wrongfully took credit for some of the compositions that actually belonged to his sister Maria.

Every year, International Women in Music Day is observed on March 28.(Unsplash)
Every year, International Women in Music Day is observed on March 28.(Unsplash)

International Women in Music Day is celebrated every year to value, recognise and respect the contributions of the women in the music industry and urge them to shatter the glass ceiling. As we gear up to observe the special day for this year, here are a few things that we must keep in mind.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Date:

Every year, International Women in Music Day is observed on March 28. This year, the special day falls on Thursday.

History:

International Women in Music Day dates back to 2008 when it was decided to be celebrated. In 2020, the European Broadcasting Union included International Women in Music Day in the celebrations. It was decided to be celebrated in the month of March – the same month when International Women's Day is observed. In 2020, during the COVID pandemic, 60 virtual events were held all over the world. With every year, the events and connections grow bigger.

Significance:

The best way to celebrate International Women in Music Day is by supporting women in music, listening to women musicians and appreciating their contributions in music, from past till the present. We can also seek to understand how we can support women in music through a range of initiatives.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / International Women in Music Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On