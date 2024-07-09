 Iraq exhibits stolen ancient artefacts returned by US and other countries - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Iraq exhibits stolen ancient artefacts returned by US and other countries

Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Baghdad
Jul 09, 2024 07:03 PM IST

Iraq reclaims stolen heritage: Baghdad ceremony highlights return of looted artefacts from US

Iraq on Monday exhibited several ancient artefacts that it said had been returned by the United States and other countries, long after they were looted and smuggled out following the 2003 US invasion.

Iraq exhibits stolen ancient artefacts returned by US and other countries (Photo by Twitter/Reuters)
Iraqi authorities have been trying to retrieve thousands of archaeological relics missing since the invasion, which was followed by widespread looting in the country that some historians regard as the cradle of civilisation.

Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein handed the recently recovered relics over to Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Minister Ahmed al-Badrani at a ceremony in Baghdad.

Most of the artefacts on display at the foreign ministry headquarters were returned by the U.S. after a visit by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to Washington in April, Badrani said.

He said other relics had been returned by other states, but gave no details.

Hussein said more "rare archeological collections" would be returned by Switzerland and Japan this month.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Iraq exhibits stolen ancient artefacts returned by US and other countries
