Fri, Sept 19, 2025
Kitchen cabinets: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale pre-deals with up to 70% off

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Sept 19, 2025 05:00 pm IST

Amazon's Great Indian Festival pre-deals offer up to 70% off on kitchen cabinets, making it the perfect moment to enhance your kitchen storage affordably.

SPYDER CRAFT Matte Finish EA116 Wall Mounted Kitchen Cabinet Multi-Purpose Cabinet for Kitchen |Living Room & Bedroom|Bathroom Organizer Color: Walnut-Brown || Assembly -DIY (Do-It-Yourself) View Details checkDetails

₹5,688.9

YouCopia Wall Mounted Storage Cabinet for Kitchen & Bathroom/Multipurpose Kitchen Cabinets Storage Racks/Space Saving Storage Cabinet/Cabinet Organizer View Details checkDetails

₹999

View Details checkDetails

₹4,599

Wooden Cave Wooden Wall Mounted Rack, Organizer, Wall Shelf for Kitchen Storage Boxes, (Number of Shelves - 5, Brown), Wooden Shelves View Details checkDetails

₹889

View Details checkDetails

₹54,490

View Details checkDetails

₹40,099

ABOUT SPACE 5 ft Kitchen Cabinet - 5 Tier Wooden Storage Cabinet with 3 Open Shelves & 2 Magnetic Door Crockery Cabinets, Easy to Assemble for Home Living Room (Walnut - L 57 x B 25.5 x H 158 cm) View Details checkDetails

₹4,799

Spyder Home Decore Craft Matte Finish Ea117 Wall Mounted Kitchen Cabinet Multipurpose Cabinet for Kitchen, Living Room & Bedroom Color: Oak || Assembly-DIY (Do-It-Yourself) View Details checkDetails

₹5,353.2

HOME CUBE 3-Tier Microwave Stand with Storage Cabinet, Standing Shelf Unit with Doors Kitchen Storage Rack Bakers Rack Bookshelf Organiser Space Saving Storage Organizer For Living Room 60x39x112.5cm View Details checkDetails

₹4,299

ABOUT SPACE Wooden Cabinet - 5 Tier Storage Cabinet for Living Room with Magnetic Door, Space Saving Book Self for Home, Engineered Wood Kitchen Crockery Unit (Walnut - L 38 x B 38.5 x H 165.5 cm) View Details checkDetails

₹4,899

DeckUp Zeus Engineered Wood Kitchen Cabinet and Storage Unit (Walnut, Matte Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

ANGEL FURNITURE Sheesham Wood Atlanta Crockery Cabinet | Hutch Cabinet (Honey Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹29,490

ABOUT SPACE Kitchen Organizer Rack - 5.5 ft Wooden Kitchen Cabinet with 3 Long, 3 Adjustable Shelves, 1 Rack with Door & Adjustable Shelf for Home (White, Walnut - L 60 x B 30.5 x H 166.5 cm) View Details checkDetails

Kitchen cabinets are more than storage; they set the mood of the entire space. From sleek, modular styles to traditional crockery cupboards for the kitchen, the right design strikes a balance between practicality and charm. This season, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is already creating a buzz with pre-deals that cut prices by up to 70%.

Stylish kitchen cabinets add character and storage, blending function with design, and now come at huge festive discounts on Amazon’s biggest sale.(AI generated)
It is the perfect time to refresh your kitchen cupboards or upgrade cabinets for kitchen organisation without stretching your budget. Investing in good kitchen storage not only declutters but also adds character to your home. With a wide range on Amazon, finding pieces that match your taste and function has never been easier.

 

Best kitchen cabinet deals for you

Top 8 kitchen cabinets with up to 70% off on Amazon

1.

Madesa Compact Kitchen Set with Cabinets Ample Storage 229 Cm Wide with Multiple Compartments, 10 niches, 1 Drawers and PVC feet - Brown/Black
The Madesa Compact Kitchen Set in brown and black offers ample storage with a pantry, sink, counter, overhead cabinet, and drawer. Crafted from engineered wood with adjustable PVC feet, it is durable and practical. Perfect for crockery cupboards for kitchen use, this modular design keeps essentials organised while adding a modern, stylish touch to any kitchen space.

2.

ABOUT SPACE 5 ft Kitchen Cabinet - 5 Tier Wooden Storage Cabinet with 3 Open Shelves & 2 Magnetic Door Crockery Cabinets, Easy to Assemble for Home Living Room (Walnut - L 57 x B 25.5 x H 158 cm)
The ABOUT SPACE 5 ft Kitchen Cabinet in walnut offers five tiers, including three open shelves and two magnetic door compartments for smart kitchen storage. Crafted from engineered wood with zinc handles, it is durable, easy to assemble, and space-saving. Ideal for crockery cupboards for kitchen use or multipurpose storage, it keeps essentials organised while adding a modern touch.

3.

Spyder Home Decore Craft Matte Finish Ea117 Wall Mounted Kitchen Cabinet Multipurpose Cabinet for Kitchen, Living Room & Bedroom Color: Oak || Assembly-DIY (Do-It-Yourself)
The Spyder Home Decore Matte Finish Wall-Mounted Cabinet in oak offers four doors and adjustable shelves for versatile storage. Crafted from engineered wood, it combines durability with a sleek, fingerprint-resistant finish. Perfect for crockery cupboards for kitchen use or multipurpose storage in living rooms, bedrooms, or offices, it maximises space while adding a modern, stylish touch to any room.

4.

HOME CUBE 3-Tier Microwave Stand with Storage Cabinet, Standing Shelf Unit with Doors Kitchen Storage Rack Baker's Rack Bookshelf Organiser Space Saving Storage Organizer For Living Room 60x39x112.5cm
The HOME CUBE 3-Tier Microwave Stand combines a dedicated microwave shelf, open shelves, and a bottom storage cabinet for versatile kitchen organisation. Made from engineered wood and metal, it is sturdy and space-saving, ideal for small kitchens or living areas. Perfect for crockery cupboards for kitchen use, it keeps essentials organised while adding a modern, functional touch.

5.

ABOUT SPACE Wooden Cabinet - 5 Tier Storage Cabinet for Living Room with Magnetic Door, Space Saving Book Self for Home, Engineered Wood Kitchen Crockery Unit (Walnut - L 38 x B 38.5 x H 165.5 cm)
The ABOUT SPACE 5-Tier Wooden Cabinet in walnut offers five magnetic-door compartments and flat display space for versatile storage. Crafted from engineered wood with foot pads, it is durable, space-saving, and easy to clean. Perfect as a kitchen crockery unit or for books and files, it keeps essentials organised while adding a modern, stylish touch to any room.

6.

DeckUp Zeus Engineered Wood Kitchen Cabinet and Storage Unit (Walnut, Matte Finish)
The DeckUp Zeus Kitchen Cabinet in walnut features four doors and a drawer, offering versatile storage for crockery and kitchen essentials. Crafted from engineered wood with a matte finish, it combines durability with modern style. Floor-mounted and space-saving, this cabinet is easy to assemble and maintain, keeping your kitchen organised while adding a contemporary touch.

 

7.

ANGEL FURNITURE Sheesham Wood Atlanta Crockery Cabinet | Hutch Cabinet (Honey Finish)
The ANGEL FURNITURE Atlanta Crockery Cabinet in honey finish combines solid Sheesham wood durability with contemporary style. It features two drawers, two hinged glass doors, and adjustable shelves for versatile storage. Ideal as a kitchen crockery cupboard or living room display, this freestanding cabinet organises essentials while adding a warm, elegant touch to any space.

 

8.

ABOUT SPACE Kitchen Organizer Rack - 5.5 ft Wooden Kitchen Cabinet with 3 Long, 3 Adjustable Shelves, 1 Rack with Door & Adjustable Shelf for Home (White, Walnut - L 60 x B 30.5 x H 166.5 cm)
The ABOUT SPACE 5.5 ft Kitchen Organiser Rack in white and walnut offers three long shelves, three adjustable shelves, and a bottom compartment with a magnetic door. Crafted from engineered wood, it is durable, space-saving, and versatile. Perfect as a kitchen crockery cupboard or multipurpose storage, it keeps essentials organised while adding a modern, stylish touch to any home.

 

  • When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 start?

    The sale begins on September 23, 2025. Prime members get 24-hour early access starting September 22.

  • Are there any additional discounts during the sale?

    Yes, SBI cardholders can get an extra 10% off on eligible purchases during the sale.

  • What types of kitchen cabinets are available?

    The sale features modular kitchen units, wall-mounted cabinets, freestanding storage units, crockery cupboards, and microwave stands with storage. Materials include engineered wood, Sheesham wood, and metal.

  • Will there be free delivery?

    Yes, same-day delivery is available on thousands of products across multiple cities and pin codes.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
