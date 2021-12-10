Lilly Singh introduces her book club that celebrates South Asian stories

After her own chat show, viral YouTube videos that set fans hard relating, motivational speeches and hilarious sketches, Bawse lady Lilly Singh has now ventured to connect fans over South Asian stories with her eponymous book club. The Indo-Canadian sensation introduced her book club, Lilly's Library, that promises “juicy gup shup” with “some literary drama” and just like Priyanka Chopra, we too can't wait for its first book announcement.

Taking to her social media handle, Lilly shared a picture straight from a library that featured her dolled up in ethnic fashion to add some spice. The picture showed her dolled up in a half sleeves mustard blouse that sported contrasting red and blue prints and was teamed with a high-waist mustard yellow lehenga as she posed with a book in hand.

“Welcome to @lillyslibrary, a book club that celebrates South Asian stories (sic)”, Lilly gushed. She added, “It is through stories that we understand ourselves and the world around us. And I know from experience that seeing yourself in a story can have such an incredible impact. It’s a beautiful and magical sensation to feel seen. One in four people on the planet are South Asian, yet our stories are seldom given a platform on a global level. This is my effort to change that and give more people that magical feeling. Readers and authors alike (sic).”

Asking fans to join her in the “colourful world of South Asian literature”, Lilly revealed, “My goal is to select books that not only resonate with my Brown people, but that everyone can enjoy. You will either see yourself in a story, or read a perspective you’ve possibly never encountered. In my opinion, both are a win (sic)."

Ending the invitation in high spirits, Lilly concluded, "So let’s do it team! Unlike during my teenage years, I’m no longer lying about going to the library. I am not meeting up with my secret boyfriend. I’m actually going to read books! And I hope you’ll take this journey with me. Follow @Lillyslibrary and please spread the word to anyone who may enjoy it. First book gets announced in two days on December 10. And it’s a juicy one, full of gup shup. #LillysLibrary #ThisIsOneForTheBooks (sic).”

Quick to respond, Priyanka Chopra commented, “Can’t wait to get my recommendations!! (sic)” as other celebrities, fans and bookworms emptied their stash of love in the comments section.

Priyanka Chopra's comment on Lilly Singh's Instagram post(Instagram/lilly)

