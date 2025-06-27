Line of beauty: Wknd and MAP Academy celebrate 100 years of Art Deco

There is a spot in Mumbai where a generational leap remains frozen in concrete. (Clockwise from top left) The Worker and Kolkhoz Woman sculpture in Moscow; the Visalam Chettinad mansion-turned-hotel in Tamil Nadu; Hoechst Dyeworks in Frankfurt, Germany; and Central Market in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Images: Adobe Stock, Art Deco by Norbert Wolf)

On one side of the street stands the distinctly Gothic Revival high court building, with its Victorian trappings of dark stone and iron detailing. Across the road, concrete sweeps upward in exuberant lines, banded stripes and streamlined curves reminiscent of ocean liners and now-vintage luxury.

Topping it all, the Art Deco Eros Cinema looms like a ship rising out of the ground (see images below; all these structures, of course, are now part of the Unesco world heritage site known as the Victorian and Art Deco Ensemble of Mumbai.)

The Gothic Revival high court building, and Eros Cinema, in Mumbai. (HT Archives)

The Art Deco style, around the world, was a celebration of new materials (particularly malleable concrete cement). Alongside so much else that burst forth in the 1920s — jazz, “talkies”, suffragettes and swing — in a world still recovering from the Great War and an influenza pandemic, it was a celebration of a new identity, a break from classical forms.

It was a reaction to something else too: the soulless grind of the industrial age. Its dynamic streamlined forms and bold motifs influenced fashion, furniture, jewellery, automobiles and everyday household items. The striking geometry, dramatic forms and vibrant colours insisted that even the “purely utilitarian” could be beautiful. And that anything — a perfume bottle, a staircase, a chair, a car — could make room for luxurious workmanship; and in doing so, become a status symbol.

***

(From left) The Sabzi Mandi clock tower in Delhi; Rockefeller Center in New York City; a frieze at the New India Assurance Building in Mumbai. (Images: HT Archives, Shutterstock, Adobe Stock)

An interesting aspect of Art Deco is the way in which it threw open the closed world of design.

As the Art Deco Society of New York puts it, this was “not a movement” in the strictest sense. “It had no founder, no manifesto, and no philosophy. It simply happened because designers and decorators in Paris during the period after the First World War were stimulated by the demands of a restructured society.”

Unlike the Bauhaus movement that originated in Germany just before this (1919 on) and the Dutch De Stijl style movement (1917 on), there was no structured effort to promote a rigorous new style; “just a broad new one” as the New York society puts it, “which rapidly became popular elsewhere”.

The event at which it emerged, the International Exhibition of Modern Decorative and Industrial Arts (Exposition Internationale des Arts Décoratifs et Industriels Modernes), held in Paris in 1925, was open to all. The style itself was open to interpretation, and soon that interpretation began to be seen around the world.

In Russia and Poland, Art Deco was used to celebrate labour movements, with stylised imagery of workers holding up monuments, memorials and government buildings. In New York, it became the hallmark of an exuberant, soaring skyline (the Empire State Building, Rockefeller Center, Chrysler Building).

The style’s opulence extended to the tiled floors, metalwork, glass and furniture in new civic, religious and public buildings, in theatres and malls, in fast-growing cities ranging from Shanghai and Manila to Casablanca.

***

(Clockwise from top left) At the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur; an abandoned bank in Tombua, Angola; the Bacardi Building in Havana, Cuba; the Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw, Poland. (Images: Adobe Stock, Getty Images)

Across India, the movement was closely linked with growing cosmopolitanism, and therefore became popular with Indian royalty. The Umaid Bhawan Palace, commissioned by Jodhpur’s Maharaja Umaid Singh in the 1920s, for instance, merges Hindu-Buddhist temple features with the streamlined forms and ornamentation. This palace, among a range of other luxurious structures, would later be classified as Indo Deco.

Elsewhere, an Indian community took the style into their hands. The well-travelled Chettiars of Tamil Nadu worked with local artisans and builders to design homes that celebrated their cultural identity and seamlessly incorporated this new European influence.

Chettinad Deco grew out of the combination of great wealth and exposure. Significantly, it showed that one didn’t need a formal degree to blend Art Deco with vernacular design. Mansions such as Visalam Chettinad, built in 1939 and now a luxury hotel, reveal an elegant mix of traditional courtyards and carved doorways paired with Art Deco railings, windows and facades.

Most of India’s Art Deco structures, of course, stand in the colonial-era cities: Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi. Here too, the flexibility birthed a fusion of elements, motifs and sensibilities. Architects such as GB Mhatre and WM Namjoshi embraced and hybridised Art Deco, in the cinema halls, bungalows and residential buildings they designed.

In a key example, Mhatre adopted Indian features such as the weather shade or chhajja, and built stylised sweeping versions, to protect windows from sun and rain. This remains one of the defining features of the style in India. What are the other ways to spot an Art Deco structure?

(Clockwise) Nine tribal figures at Mutual Heights Building, Cape Town, South Africa; the spiral staircase at Nebotičnik building in Ljubljana, Slovenia; the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Images: Wikimedia Commons, Adobe Stock)

The first clue is straight lines in the façade that draw the eye upwards. These could be dramatic flourishes or subtle touches along edges and columns. Next, look for streamlined curves: in balconies and parapets, gates and grilles, even in the fonts used on signage.

Other signs include the stepped, ziggurat and frozen fountain motifs, cascading profiles that contrast with horizontal bands, chevrons and stripes. Look for straight lines often appearing in threes. And, of course, the simple yet sweeping geometric symmetry.

***

Around the world, this exuberant style would slowly fall out of favour, by the beginning of World War 2. Austerity and pragmatism weren’t just preferable by this time, they were necessary.

Art Deco saw something of a resurgence in the 1960s and ’70s. It was a revival born of nostalgia and a longing for the glamour and elation of this brief Golden Age. Walk around an old urban neighbourhood in India and you’ll likely see signs of it still.

(Sneha Sridhar is a learning manager with MAP Academy, an online platform encouraging greater engagement with South Asia’s art and cultural histories)