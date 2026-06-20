Listen to the voice of Hind Rajab

At a pivotal moment in Schindler’s List (1993), director Steven Spielberg introduces colour to his black-and-white film. The fictionalised sections are set in the Red Crescent office, where frustrated aid workers end up lashing out at one another. The recordings of Hind’s calls are real.

As Nazi troops storm the Krakow ghetto, killing residents, Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson) notices a little girl wearing a red coat. Only the coat is coloured, and it is not the bright red of Nazi symbols. Nor is it the colour of blood. It is a shade that speaks of life, and innocence.

The girl has no lines in Schindler’s List. She is not a recurring character. In her one scene, she is often out of focus, amid people and structures that emphasise her smallness. Somehow, she evades the soldiers and finds a safe spot. We know that this is now a world in which she will have only herself to count on.

There are many stories told of little girls in red coats during the Holocaust. Some, like Roma Ligocka, survived. (Ligocka’s biography is titled The Girl in the Red Coat). Many didn’t.

By showing a red coat in a later scene, on a cart heaped with dead bodies, Spielberg chose to make the victims the beating heart of Schindler’s List.

In a different film set in a different era, another little girl serves as a symbol of slaughtered innocence. Unlike the girl in the red coat, she isn’t a skilfully placed motif in a larger narrative. Five-year-old Hind Rajab and the calls she made to a helpline in her final hours are the entire story.

Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania’s The Voice of Hind Rajab (2025), out in theatres this week, recreates in excruciating detail what unfolded when the humanitarian organisation Palestine Red Crescent Society received a call on their helpline, begging for help.

The first responder, Omar (played by Motaz Malhees), works out her location. An ambulance is eight minutes away. But distance and time in a war zone are measured in loops of bureaucracy. Minutes turn to hours, punctuated by more calls from the terrified five-year-old.

The Voice of Hind Rajab is a work of docufiction, in which the fictionalised sections are set in the Red Crescent office, where frustrated aid workers end up lashing out at one another. The documentary aspect lies in Ben Hania’s decision to use the recordings of Hind’s calls.

“My family, they’re all dead,” the little girl says, in one. In another, she talks about how she is scared of the dark. Over and over, she begs the adults to rescue her.

She is trapped in a car and still under fire. The relatives who were taking her along as they fled Gaza have died. It is January 2024.

Hind Rajab’s voice is often muffled. One cannot always make out the words. But three things ring out loudly. She is scared; she is five years old; and there can be no justification for what she suffered.

The fictionalised sections are grounded in the reality of living and operating in Gaza. The absurd tragedy of an ambulance stalled amid red tape for hours, the targeting of children and medical personnel (two paramedics were killed while trying to rescue Rajab), the helplessness of humanitarian workers who must find words of comfort in hopeless situations, are all lived experiences.

The most elegant aspect of the film is the way Ben Hania blurs the boundaries between fact and fiction to remind us that we are watching a re-enactment. This isn’t a figment of someone’s imagination.

The phone in Hind Rajab’s hand eventually goes silent. The aid workers lose contact with the ambulance crew. The bodies were recovered 12 days later. A five-year-old girl, her three cousins, an uncle, an aunt, and the two men who tried to rescue her.

(Write to Deepanjana Pal @dpanjana on Instagram. The views expressed are personal)