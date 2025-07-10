Luxury interior decor on budget: 10 design tips to make your home look expensive

Who would not want a house that looks rich, toasty and put together? You don't have to break the bank to make your house feel high-end. With some clever tweaks, any home can be more chic and sophisticated. Interior designer reveals 10 decor secrets to make your home look high-end on a budget.(Images by Rhythm of the Home/Abolfazl)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sandeep Ahuja, global CEO of Atmosphere Living, suggested 10 easy ways to make your house look more pricey – on a budget:

1. Keep it clutter-free

A clutter-free and well-organised area always appears nicer. Strive to have only what you require or adore. Having too many items cluttering around can make even the most gorgeous room appear cluttered.

2. Select neutrals for larger furniture

Use soft, neutral colours such as beige, grey, ivory or taupe for sofas, curtains and walls. These colours provide a soothing, classic foundation that never goes out of fashion.

3. Make smart use of mirrors

From adding depth and brightness to creating stunning visual illusions, incorporating mirrors into your home design can elevate your space with elegance and charm. (Pexels)

Mirrors reflect light and provide depth to a room. Positioning one opposite a window or a console can lighten the space and make it feel more spacious.

4. Add gold or brass accents

A small gold or brass detail here and there – such as lamps, handles, or frames – can instantly charm. They introduce a little shine that's sophisticated without being garish.

5. Spend money on good lighting

A room is cozier if the lighting is warm and layered. Employ a combination of floor lamps, table lamps and ceiling lights instead of depending on overhead lights alone.

6. Opt for larger curtains

Draw the curtains higher and wider than the window. This handy trick makes the room seem taller and more dramatic. Opt for materials that drape beautifully, such as linen or velvet, for an upscale finish.

7. Add fresh flowers or greenery

Best indoor plants: Transform your home with low-maintenance, air-purifying options.(Pexels)

A bouquet of fresh flowers or even a plain indoor plant can bring any room to life. It's a little change that does a great deal to alter the feel of the space.

8. Stick to fewer, better accessories

Rather than overcrowding the shelves and tables, select a couple of good-quality items. A well-placed candle, an attractive bowl, or a coffee table book contributes more character than many little items.

9. Combine textures for richness

Look for textures that enhance comfort like soft throws, plush rugs and velvety cushions to make a home feel warm and inviting.(File Photo)

Use various materials – such as a plush rug, a leather chair with a smooth finish and a wooden table – to layer things. This creates depth in the room and makes it feel carefully assembled.

10. Incorporate art that resonates with your style

Art of fusion: Merging Indian heritage with contemporary decor for stylish home makeover (Image by Freepik)

Art does not have to cost a fortune. A handprint in a frame, a piece that you have created yourself, or even a black-and-white photograph can make a room. Just be certain it resonates with you and complements the atmosphere of the room.