Search
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Luxury interior decor on budget: 10 design tips to make your home look expensive

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Updated on: Jul 10, 2025 01:34 PM IST

Want your home to look luxe without going broke? Designers swear by these 10 genius interior decor tricks.

Who would not want a house that looks rich, toasty and put together? You don't have to break the bank to make your house feel high-end. With some clever tweaks, any home can be more chic and sophisticated.

Interior designer reveals 10 decor secrets to make your home look high-end on a budget.(Images by Rhythm of the Home/Abolfazl)
Interior designer reveals 10 decor secrets to make your home look high-end on a budget.(Images by Rhythm of the Home/Abolfazl)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sandeep Ahuja, global CEO of Atmosphere Living, suggested 10 easy ways to make your house look more pricey – on a budget:

1. Keep it clutter-free

A clutter-free and well-organised area always appears nicer. Strive to have only what you require or adore. Having too many items cluttering around can make even the most gorgeous room appear cluttered.

2. Select neutrals for larger furniture

Use soft, neutral colours such as beige, grey, ivory or taupe for sofas, curtains and walls. These colours provide a soothing, classic foundation that never goes out of fashion.

3. Make smart use of mirrors

 

From adding depth and brightness to creating stunning visual illusions, incorporating mirrors into your home design can elevate your space with elegance and charm. (Pexels)
From adding depth and brightness to creating stunning visual illusions, incorporating mirrors into your home design can elevate your space with elegance and charm. (Pexels)

 

Mirrors reflect light and provide depth to a room. Positioning one opposite a window or a console can lighten the space and make it feel more spacious.

4. Add gold or brass accents

A small gold or brass detail here and there – such as lamps, handles, or frames – can instantly charm. They introduce a little shine that's sophisticated without being garish.

5. Spend money on good lighting

A room is cozier if the lighting is warm and layered. Employ a combination of floor lamps, table lamps and ceiling lights instead of depending on overhead lights alone.

6. Opt for larger curtains

Draw the curtains higher and wider than the window. This handy trick makes the room seem taller and more dramatic. Opt for materials that drape beautifully, such as linen or velvet, for an upscale finish.

7. Add fresh flowers or greenery

 

Best indoor plants: Transform your home with low-maintenance, air-purifying options.(Pexels)
Best indoor plants: Transform your home with low-maintenance, air-purifying options.(Pexels)

 

A bouquet of fresh flowers or even a plain indoor plant can bring any room to life. It's a little change that does a great deal to alter the feel of the space.

8. Stick to fewer, better accessories

Rather than overcrowding the shelves and tables, select a couple of good-quality items. A well-placed candle, an attractive bowl, or a coffee table book contributes more character than many little items.

9. Combine textures for richness

 

Look for textures that enhance comfort like soft throws, plush rugs and velvety cushions to make a home feel warm and inviting.(File Photo)
Look for textures that enhance comfort like soft throws, plush rugs and velvety cushions to make a home feel warm and inviting.(File Photo)

 

Use various materials – such as a plush rug, a leather chair with a smooth finish and a wooden table – to layer things. This creates depth in the room and makes it feel carefully assembled.

10. Incorporate art that resonates with your style

 

Art of fusion: Merging Indian heritage with contemporary decor for stylish home makeover (Image by Freepik)
Art of fusion: Merging Indian heritage with contemporary decor for stylish home makeover (Image by Freepik)

 

Art does not have to cost a fortune. A handprint in a frame, a piece that you have created yourself, or even a black-and-white photograph can make a room. Just be certain it resonates with you and complements the atmosphere of the room.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Luxury interior decor on budget: 10 design tips to make your home look expensive
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On