IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Mahadevi Varma: The poet who broke free, and inspired others to
Guest artist Sonali Zohra painted this Google Doodle honouring Varma in April 2018.
Guest artist Sonali Zohra painted this Google Doodle honouring Varma in April 2018.
art culture

Mahadevi Varma: The poet who broke free, and inspired others to

In Women’s History Month, Poonam Saxena looks back on the extraordinary life of a revolutionary feminist and writer.
READ FULL STORY
By Poonam Saxena
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:39 PM IST

Years before Frenchwoman Simone de Beauvoir released her influential book, The Second Sex (1949), one of India’s early feminists, Hindi poet Mahadevi Varma, wrote a series of powerful essays on the oppression of women, for the journal Chand. This was between 1931 and 1934. Subsequently, the essays were collected in a volume called Shrinkhala ki Kadiyan (Links in the Chain), published in 1942.

As we progress into Women’s History Month, it’s a good time to remember the erudite and fearless Mahadevi, a rather stern-looking woman usually clad in plain white khadi saris with coloured borders (stern is how she looks in photographs, but she was apparently well-known for her full-throated laugh).

Even a bare-bones look at her life reveals Mahadevi’s astonishing independence and determination. Born in 1907 (though some scholars put her birth year at 1902) in Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh (UP), her father, a professor of English, was keen on his daughter getting an education, so Mahadevi studied at Crosthwaite Girls College in Allahabad, graduating in English, Hindi and philosophy. Later she got a postgraduate degree in Sanskrit.

As was the norm at the time, she was married early, at age nine, to a doctor, Swarup Narain Varma, and should have shifted to her husband’s home upon reaching puberty. But Mahadevi refused to set up house with him. The courage this called for at the time is hard to appreciate today; it is also remarkable that her parents didn’t force her hand.

Mahadevi never spoke about why she rejected the marriage; her husband also maintained a lifelong silence on the subject, even though he outlived her (she died in 1987). Neither of the two married again. Instead, Mahadevi went on to live a busy, creative life. She forged a career in education, first becoming dean of a women’s college in Allahabad in 1932 and later its principal.

I spoke to the very talented contemporary Hindi poet Anamika, who said of Mahadevi, “She created around her a ‘family of friends’. This is special to women writers – more than blood bonding, they create an adopted family of their own.” Mahadevi’s family consisted of the subalterns she befriended and wrote about all her life — marginalised people like Alopi the sightless vegetable seller; impoverished nine-year-old Ghisa, who had no books but a thirst for reading; Bhaktin the tormented widow, and many others.

Mahadevi was feted in her lifetime, winning almost every major literary award in India. Like the rest of the nation, she came under Mahatma Gandhi’s spell and fought for India’s freedom too, editing the revolutionary journal Chand at one point, helping distribute anti-British pamphlets (it is said she hid them in students’ lunch boxes) and sheltering freedom fighters in her home, often at great risk to herself.

She took a vow to always wear khadi and to never speak or write in English. Like the Mahatma, she famously never looked at herself in a mirror; it is said there were no mirrors in her home.

Mahadevi was the only woman in the group of four poets (the other three being Suryakant Tripathi Nirala, Jaishankar Prasad and Sumitranandan Pant) that founded a new romantic school of Hindi poetry called Chhayavad. This in itself was extraordinary, since most women at the time couldn’t read or write (the female literacy rate in UP in 1911 was 1%). The Hindi public sphere was not particularly generous to women writers either, Anamika says. In fact, after a bad experience at a kavi sammelan in Lucknow, Mahadevi took a vow never to recite her poems in public. She kept her word.

“Even today,” says Anamika, “audiences will comment on a woman poet’s voice, way of reciting the poem, not the poem itself.”

Mahadevi had a lifelong, close friendship with another great fellow poet, Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, whom she had known since their school days. Chhayavad co-founder Nirala was another dear friend, on whom she tied a rakhi every year.

A tall, striking man, the brilliant and mercurial Nirala faced crippling tragedies (he lost his wife and children to an influenza epidemic) and extended bouts of near-penury because of his disregard for money. Legend has it that he once arrived at Mahadevi’s house on Rakshabandan, but after she had tied on the rakhi and he had given her a little money as was customary, he promptly asked for it back since he wouldn’t otherwise have enough for the rickshaw ride home.

In her book Path ke Saathi (Fellow Wayfarers), Mahadevi painted vivid portraits of Chauhan and Nirala, among other writers.

Often called an agni rekha, Mahadevi blazed a trail across the Hindi literary firmament. But she’s still relatively unknown outside the Hindi-speaking world. Google did a doodle on her in 2018, which, I suppose, was a start.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The museum will be housed in the Kerala State Coir Corporation building, which is over 100 years old.
The museum will be housed in the Kerala State Coir Corporation building, which is over 100 years old.
art culture

Where workers unite: Kerala to get India’s first labour movement museum

By Riddhi Doshi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:43 PM IST
A 50,000-sq-ft space set to open in Alappuzha in July will celebrate the coir factory workers who formed the first labour body in India nearly a century ago, and fought in the freedom movement too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
When Puri was approached to light up the tower — a heritage gem visible for miles, its façade an intricate collection of niches, arches and curves — she says she knew it would be her firm’s biggest challenge yet. (Photo Courtesy SNK)
When Puri was approached to light up the tower — a heritage gem visible for miles, its façade an intricate collection of niches, arches and curves — she says she knew it would be her firm’s biggest challenge yet. (Photo Courtesy SNK)
art culture

Helping a star to shine: Meet the woman who lit up Mumbai’s Rajabai clock tower

By Madhusree Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:35 PM IST
We decided to go for subtle revelation rather than dramatic effect, says lighting designer Kanchan Puri. The approach worked. The iconic tower now stands bathed in gentle gold, each detail seemingly illuminated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Make your spaces fit you better: Tips from environmental psychologist Lily Bernheimer
Make your spaces fit you better: Tips from environmental psychologist Lily Bernheimer
art culture

Make your spaces fit you better: Tips from environmental psychologist Lily Bernheimer

By Dipanjan Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:10 PM IST
Bernheimer helps people and cities plan their spaces better. Wherever you are, it’s possible to alter your world to suit you, she says.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first thing that struck Prithviraj Shinde when he put on his EnChroma glasses was how green grass was. The second thing: the softness of pink.
The first thing that struck Prithviraj Shinde when he put on his EnChroma glasses was how green grass was. The second thing: the softness of pink.
art culture

In the shades: Notes from a formerly colour-blind artist

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:45 PM IST
Prithviraj Shinde, 28, is a video editor and graffiti artist (@Elmacation) with a difference. He was born colour-blind. In an added twist, he recently began to use the EnChroma spectacles that correct colour-blindness, seeing his world — and his art — in entirely new ways. Here’s what that’s been like, in his own words
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harbhajan Singh claims the wicket of Australia’s Shane Warne, to complete a hattrick during Day 1 of the 2nd Test between India and Australia at the Eden. And on the final day, aged just 20, Singh bowled India to a historic victory. His match figures: 13/196. (Hamish Blair / Allsport / Getty Images)
Harbhajan Singh claims the wicket of Australia’s Shane Warne, to complete a hattrick during Day 1 of the 2nd Test between India and Australia at the Eden. And on the final day, aged just 20, Singh bowled India to a historic victory. His match figures: 13/196. (Hamish Blair / Allsport / Getty Images)
art culture

It was the game that changed my career: Harbhajan Singh looks back on the 2001 Eden Test

By Sanjjeev K Samyal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:38 PM IST
India won after following on, against an Australia packed with superstars. “It gave me self-belief. If I could take five wickets, twice, that too against this team, it meant I could play at this level,” Singh says.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stollery’s aural archive on Google Earth includes sound clips taken on the streets, in hospitals, at deserted airports. This one features a group chanting, and was taken by the sender during a solitary walk along the A1198 underpass in the UK. (Maps Data: Google, ã2021)
Stollery’s aural archive on Google Earth includes sound clips taken on the streets, in hospitals, at deserted airports. This one features a group chanting, and was taken by the sender during a solitary walk along the A1198 underpass in the UK. (Maps Data: Google, ã2021)
art culture

Meet the composer creating a crowdsourced soundmap of the world in lockdown

By Madhusree Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:26 PM IST
Frogs croak on city streets, birdsong is audible, the public announcements have all changed. “I want it to be like a museum. Because in 10 years’ time we will all be looking back on Covid in a different way,” says Pete Stollery of Aberdeen, Scotland.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Before I Fall improves on the young-adult novel from which it was adapted, and tells a tale of female friendship, cruelty and growing up. (Awesomeness Films)
Before I Fall improves on the young-adult novel from which it was adapted, and tells a tale of female friendship, cruelty and growing up. (Awesomeness Films)
art culture

Deja-view: The best time-loop movies and shows for one lifetime

By Rachel Lopez
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:15 PM IST
So many films and TV shows have trod the path laid by Groundhog Day that now, 28 years on, the time-loop plot has become a genre of its own.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
art culture

How to politely refuse an online challenge

By Rachel Lopez
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:04 PM IST
Wear a sari, post a black-and-white photo, take a poll, fill in the blanks… what if you don’t want to?
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first edition of The Enchanted Festival of Stories aims at taking kids and their parents into a world of imagination and open up a new dimension to storytelling.(Pixabay)
The first edition of The Enchanted Festival of Stories aims at taking kids and their parents into a world of imagination and open up a new dimension to storytelling.(Pixabay)
art culture

Festival of stories for and by children from March 20-21

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:42 PM IST
A two-day virtual festival from March 20 will celebrate the essence of stories through a bunch of engagement activities for children.
READ FULL STORY
Close
One of the artworks at the exhibition, which shows the creative ways in which artists transcended their limitations during the pandemic.
One of the artworks at the exhibition, which shows the creative ways in which artists transcended their limitations during the pandemic.
art culture

An artistic ode to impermanence

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:33 PM IST
An ongoing exhibition in Delhi, titled Transformation - Change is Constant, has works of 11 contemporary artists on display.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Day 4 of the 2nd Test of Australia’s tour of India, Laxman and Dravid’s legendary partnership yielded a mammoth 376 runs. Here they are a day later, celebrating India’s win with grins and a hug. Against an Australia on top of its game, packed with superstars, India won by 171 runs after following on. (Getty Images)
On Day 4 of the 2nd Test of Australia’s tour of India, Laxman and Dravid’s legendary partnership yielded a mammoth 376 runs. Here they are a day later, celebrating India’s win with grins and a hug. Against an Australia on top of its game, packed with superstars, India won by 171 runs after following on. (Getty Images)
art culture

They did everything possible to break our partnership: VVS Laxman looks back on India’s iconic 2001 Eden Gardens win

By Somshuvra Laha
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:17 PM IST
It was the Test that first gave Indian cricket the belief that anything is possible. Twenty years ago, Laxman and Rahul Dravid wrote a new chapter in Indian cricket with a partnership that remains one of the greatest things done on a cricket field. Excerpts from an interview with Laxman:
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
art culture

Sparring for the shield: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

By By Dilip D’Souza
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:09 PM IST
It’s between three women and their girls. Take a jab at figuring out who’s taken the vaccine, who hasn’t and who’s eligible.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People walk past a spider sculpture by artist Louise Bourgeois at the Samsung Group's Leeum Gallery in Seoul June 22, 2012. (REUTERS)
People walk past a spider sculpture by artist Louise Bourgeois at the Samsung Group's Leeum Gallery in Seoul June 22, 2012. (REUTERS)
art culture

South Koreans hope to keep late Samsung chief’s $1.8 billion art collection

Reuters, Seoul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:45 PM IST
The head of the Samsung conglomerate, Lee Kun-hee, died in October leaving an art collection estimated to be worth more than 2 trillion won, including masterpieces by Picasso, Monet and Warhol.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Guest artist Sonali Zohra painted this Google Doodle honouring Varma in April 2018.
Guest artist Sonali Zohra painted this Google Doodle honouring Varma in April 2018.
art culture

Mahadevi Varma: The poet who broke free, and inspired others to

By Poonam Saxena
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:39 PM IST
In Women’s History Month, Poonam Saxena looks back on the extraordinary life of a revolutionary feminist and writer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT Illustration: Jayachandran)
(HT Illustration: Jayachandran)
art culture

A vital, unique effort: Vir Sanghvi on the work of the Oxford Centre for Hindu Studies

By Vir Sanghvi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 12:52 PM IST
The ethos of the Centre is that one of the defining aspects of Hinduism is its plurality and its complexity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP