Malayalam poet Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri passes away

Well-known poet Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri died here on Thursday, family sources said.

Namboothiri, 81, one of the widely acclaimed poets of contemporary Malayalam literature, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2014.

Born in Thiruvalla, a place in Pathanamthitta district, Namboothiri's works are known for their blend oftradition and modernity.

Family sources said he passed away in the afternoon at his residence here.

He is also a recipient of several literary honours, including the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award.

Some of his noted works are are 'Swaathandhryathe- Kurich Oru Geetham', 'Bhoomigeethangal', 'India Enna Vikaram', 'Aparaajitha', 'Aranyakam', 'Pranayageethangal' and 'Ujjayiniyile Rappakalukal', among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "anguished" by the demise of Namboothiri.

"Anguished by the demise of Sri Vishnu Narayanan Namboothiri. His pioneering contribution to the world of culture and literature will be remembered. His widely read works reflect compassion and sensitivity. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed "condolences on the demise of the beloved poet of Malayalam" and said Namboothiri was not only a poet, but also an eloquent speaker and a teacher.

"Namboothiri is a poet who has modernised the culture and integrated it with the new age. He took the Malayalam language and poetry to new heights," Vijayan said in his condolences message.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan too expressed condolences and said the demise of the poet was a "sad loss to India poetry".

"My heartfelt condolence on the sad demise of eminent poet Prof. Vishnu Narayanan Namboodiri. In his works, Modernity blends harmoniously with Indianness, evolving a new sensibility. A sad loss to Indian poetry," Khan said in a tweet.

Union Minister V Muraleedharan said he was "saddened by the demise of eminent poet and academician, Padma Shri, Sri Vishnu Narayanan Namboothiri".

"His poetry reflected a progressive mindset, openness & human values. He was a firm believer in the wisdom of Vedas & took inspiration from the native Indian way of life...He argued in favour of a shift in society from western consumerism to spiritualism. His invaluable contributions to #Malayalam literature will continue to inspire us," Muraleedharan tweeted.

Namboothri is survived by his wife and two daughters.

