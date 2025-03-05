Meet South African cricketer Keshav Maharaj's Indian wife Lerisha, a talented kathak dancer, attorney and more

Lerisha Maharaj, wife of South African cricket star Keshav Maharaj, is turning heads with her stunning looks and glamorous lifestyle. Keshav, a formidable force in Test, One-Day, and T20 cricket, currently holds the position of vice-captain for South Africa's limited-overs squad. Of South African and Indian descent, she has carved her own space in the spotlight, admired not just as the wife of a celebrated spin bowler but also as a style icon in her own right. (Also read: First Lady Melania Trump rocks ₹4.79 lakh Dior blazer for President Donald Trump’s speech, serves power dressing goals ) Lerisha Maharaj, an attorney and Kathak dancer, is married to cricketer Keshav Maharaj. (Instagram/@lerisha_m)

Who is Lerisha Maharaj

Lerisha Munuswamy is a qualified attorney specialising in commercial law and litigation. She is married to South African cricket star Keshav Maharaj, and the couple tied the knot in April 2022. Interestingly, like Keshav, Lerisha's family also has roots in Uttar Pradesh, India. She maintains a deep connection with her Indian heritage and makes it a point to visit temples whenever she travels to India, embracing her cultural traditions.

Beyond her legal profession, Lerisha is also an accomplished Kathak dancer. Passionate about the classical Indian art form, she frequently shares her dance performances on Instagram, showcasing her dedication and love for the craft. She first met Keshav Maharaj through mutual friends, and after dating for a few years, they had initially planned to marry earlier.

Lerisha is quite active on social media and frequently shares glimpses of her daily life, from spending quality time with her family to effortlessly slaying stylish outfits.

When the couple got married

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their wedding had to be postponed for two years. When they finally tied the knot in 2022, the couple celebrated their union with traditional Indian rituals in Durban, marking a grand and culturally rich ceremony. In 2024, Lerisha and Keshav Maharaj welcomed their first child, a daughter, adding another beautiful chapter to their journey together.