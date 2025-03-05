Menu Explore
Wednesday, Mar 05, 2025
First Lady Melania Trump rocks 4.79 lakh Dior blazer for President Donald Trump’s speech, serves power dressing goals

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Mar 05, 2025 01:45 PM IST

Melania Trump made a stylish statement at President Trump's speech, rocking a sharp Dior blazer and proves once again that power dressing is her forte. 

After all the buzz, criticism, and media frenzy over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ditching a suit for his White House visit, political fashion is under the microscope like never before. Zelensky's lack of suit has reignited conversations about the power of clothing in politics. But if there's one person who always knows how to make a statement with her style, it's Melania Trump. (Also read: Why doesn't Zelensky wear a suit? Ukrainian President claps back at reporter's question on his outfit )

Melania Trump makes a bold fashion statement in Dior for President Trump’s speech before the joint session of Congress. (AFP)
Melania Trump makes a bold fashion statement in Dior for President Trump’s speech before the joint session of Congress. (AFP)

Melania Trump rocks stylish Dior blazer

For President Donald Trump's speech before Congress, the dress code was strictly business, both Trump and Vice President JD Vance suited up in classic dark ensembles. Standing by her husband in signature style, the First Lady turned heads in a sharp, structured dark grey tweed suit by Dior, proving once again that power dressing is her forte.

First Lady Melania Trump attend U.S. President Donald Trump address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol.(Getty Images via AFP)
First Lady Melania Trump attend U.S. President Donald Trump address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol.(Getty Images via AFP)

Melania's skirt suit, straight from Dior's fall collection, was the perfect blend of modern sophistication and timeless elegance. The wool tweed blazer, featuring a structured silhouette and a removable scarf detail, is priced at $5,500 (approximately 4.78 lakh) on Dior's website. She paired it effortlessly with a matching pencil skirt, a sleek black belt that accentuated her waist, and her signature polished flair, making yet another powerful fashion statement.

Even though no American designers were in the mix, Melania's choice to wear Dior wasn't exactly shocking. She has consistently turned to the French luxury house for major political events, proving it to be one of her go-to labels.

Melania’s powerful tan suit look

Melania Trump rocks stylish three-piece tan suit.(AP)
Melania Trump rocks stylish three-piece tan suit.(AP)

Previously, Melania made a striking appearance at Capitol Hill to advocate for the 'Take It Down Act,' a bill aimed at making 'revenge porn' a federal crime. For the occasion, she opted for a sophisticated three-piece suit by Ralph Lauren. The tan ensemble featured a structured blazer with sharp lapels, a fitted vest, and straight-leg trousers. She styled it with a crisp white shirt and a dark tie, adding a polished touch.

