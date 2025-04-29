Modular furniture to activity-based zoning areas: Know how hybrid offices are embracing flexible, future-ready designs
Hybrid offices are redefining workspaces, prioritising flexibility, focus, and sustainability with modular furniture, green interiors and more.
The office setting is evolving as it is no longer bound by the usual 9 to 5 set-up. The very idea of how an office looks is changing with adaptability being the core focus, especially in the wake of the pandemic and the rise of the digital workspace. For the design of workspaces, flexibility and sustainability are at the very core. Whether it is modular furniture or activity-based zones to green designs, a hybrid office reimagines the traditional spaces in a new, innovative way.
Tushar Joshi, founder of Utkarsh Vastukaran, shared a guide that covered the key essential features of a hybrid workspace that embraces innovative designs:
Modular furniture and open floor plans:
- To support the dynamic flow, modular furniture has become essential, enabling teams to easily reconfigure layouts for anything from collaborative huddles to focused individual work.
- Moveable partitions and foldable elements further enhance this adaptability, allowing spaces to expand, contract, or shift purpose without the need for major renovations.
- While open floor plans continue to offer a sense of spaciousness and fluidity, they are now thoughtfully balanced with enclosed pods and acoustic treatments to minimise distractions and provide zones for concentration.
Technology integration:
- Technology is the invisible infrastructure that powers hybrid work. A well-designed workspace seamlessly integrates tools and systems that enable remote collaboration and in-person productivity.
- Smart booking systems for desks and meeting rooms, touchless check-ins, high-quality video conferencing setups, and unified communication platforms ensure that remote and onsite employees are equally connected. In this design, tech isn’t an add-on; it’s embedded into the user experience, making the hybrid model truly functional.
Zoning for activity-based working:
- Effective hybrid spaces are designed with clear zones that cater to different styles of work.
- From quiet corners that support deep focus to collaborative hubs that encourage brainstorming and innovation, zoning creates an environment where employees can choose their setting based on the task at hand.
- Social areas such as lounges or breakout cafes further help in building a sense of community and spontaneity.
Sustainability matters:
- Hybrid workspaces also present an opportunity to go green. Indoor plants make the space appear calm as well.
- Many organizations are adopting sustainable design practices, using recycled materials, incorporating energy-efficient lighting, and optimizing natural ventilation. Green workspaces not only benefit the planet but also enhance brand reputation and appeal to a more conscious workforce.