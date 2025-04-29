Modular furniture to activity-based zoning areas: Know how hybrid offices are embracing flexible, future-ready designs

The office setting is evolving as it is no longer bound by the usual 9 to 5 set-up. The very idea of how an office looks is changing with adaptability being the core focus, especially in the wake of the pandemic and the rise of the digital workspace. For the design of workspaces, flexibility and sustainability are at the very core. Whether it is modular furniture or activity-based zones to green designs, a hybrid office reimagines the traditional spaces in a new, innovative way.

Offices are turning more flexible and greener.(Freepik)