Checking work mails on vacation? Study reveals the disturbing side of digital workspace

With the advancements in technology, the way we work has seen unprecedented changes. The digital workspace has undoubtedly become more convenient and accessible, but the hidden cost of the hyperconnected workspace means that, mentally, one never truly leaves work. Every workspace is digital, regardless of mode—onsite, hybrid, or online. A study by the University of Nottingham, published in Frontiers in Organizational Psychology, delved deeply into the dark side of digital work, its challenges, and the mental pressure of always staying connected to work through digital technology. Employees feel stressed and have a hard time keeping up with the constant connectivity through digital devices in a digital workspace. (Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Year ender 2024: Mental health trends and habits in workplace that everyone is talking about

Challenges of digital workplace

Regardless of time, disconnecting feels like a challenge. (Shutterstock)

The researchers extensively examined the consequences of the interconnected digital workspace and formulated some key concepts based on their observations and experiments. The first concept is Digital Workplace Technology Intensity (DWTI), which captures the extreme strain of mental and emotional efforts required to keep up with the hyperconnected work environment.

Employees fear they will miss out on important work-related updates now that they are always connected via digital devices. If they don’t respond immediately, they fear what others will say—for instance, a work-from-home employee may worry that others will think, “What are they even doing at home?” This puts more pressure on them to always be active and not miss out on anything. It indicates the prevalence of the fear of missing out (FoMO) in this type of workplace. Just the idea of missing an important update makes employees glued to their devices.

There’s also information overload, as they are seamlessly connected through digital tools and apps, and sometimes the bombardment of emails and messages feels overwhelming. This endless flood of emails, meetings, and so on also causes techno-overwhelm, making employees stressed.

This shows that while digital technology and tools have revolutionized workspaces by increasing productivity and connectivity, they also blur the boundaries between work and personal life, leaving employees extremely fatigued and unable to truly disconnect from work. It’s not uncommon for people to check work emails in the middle of the night or on vacation. This hustle culture also pushes employees to suffer from productivity anxiety, as they feel pressured to respond immediately to messages, fearing they might be perceived as unproductive.

How to make a healthy digital workplace

The researchers offer tips to ensure the digital workspace feels less stressful.

They suggested:

Skill Development : They suggested that the employees should be assisted and equipped with the knowledge to navigate digital tools effectively. This is especially more beneficial for older employees who have a hard time around tech.

: They suggested that the employees should be assisted and equipped with the knowledge to navigate digital tools effectively. This is especially more beneficial for older employees who have a hard time around tech. Boundary Management: Empower workers to set and maintain boundaries between work and personal life.

Empower workers to set and maintain boundaries between work and personal life. Tool Accessibility: Simplify and improve digital workplace tools to reduce tech frustration.

Simplify and improve digital workplace tools to reduce tech frustration. Individualized Approaches: Recognize and cater to employees' unique needs and preferences.

ALSO READ: 86% of Indian employees are 'struggling' or 'suffering': Gallup Global Workplace report 2024