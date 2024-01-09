National Human Trafficking Awareness Day 2024: Every person in the world deserves a good life, a healthy lifestyle and the absence of fear when they lead lives. However, due to notorious practices such as human trafficking, often people are robbed off their joy of living and are forced to live a life of punishment, terror and crime, at the expense of their lifestyle and health. Often people are trafficked due to various reasons – to join terrorism, or a sex racket or for organ trafficking. All of these are done mostly against the will of the victim and then they are thrown into a life of horror. National Human Trafficking Awareness Day 2024: Date, history and significance(Representational Image/Getty Images/Vetta)

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day is observed every year to raise awareness about the plight of the victims and the practices that can be regularised in order to save these lives. As we gear up to observe the special day for this year, here are a few facts to keep in mind.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Date:

Every year, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day is celebrated on January 11. This year, the special day will be observed on a Thursday.

History:

Forced labour, forced criminal activities, forced sexual exploitation, removal of organs and smuggling are some of the reasons why people are trafficked. Slavery still exists in the world, even though sometimes we are not aware of it. In 2007, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day was declared by the United States Senate to be celebrated on January 11. The then President Barack Obama dedicated the entire month of January 2010 for raising awareness about human trafficking.

Significance:

Every year, lakhs of people are displaced and trafficked from their homes to distant countries. One of the most common forms of human trafficking is for sexual exploitation and mainly targets women. This day is dedicated to raising awareness, tightening security and ensuring that people are not trafficked. It also helps us to understand the plights of the victims and empathise with them and help them get back to a regular life.