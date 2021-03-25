Onir to direct documentary film about contemporary art world

Filmmaker Onir has teamed up with Italian director Alessandra Galletta to make a documentary film that will explore the world of contemporary art in India and Italy. Curated by Myna Mukherjee and Davide Quadrio, the documentary will give a glimpse into the aesthetics of the two regions, the makers said in a press release. The cinematic study will look at both origins and departures from academic and pedagogic lineages, and simultaneously offer insight into contemporary art practices of diverse artists.

The documentary started shooting in Jammu and Kashmir from Thursday. It will also be shot in Italy, traversing through some intriguing places which hold extreme value in anthropology.

The film will be screened at Artissima in November 2021 as part of India hub, which will be one of the first ever outings of Indian Art in Italy’s most pivotal art fair along-with a museum exhibition.

Onir is best known for directing critically-acclaimed movies like "My brother... Nikhil" and "I am".