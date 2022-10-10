Padma Shri awardee and popular 'Villupattu' exponent Subbu Arumugam passes away

Popular 'Villupattu' exponent Subbu Arumugam, who enthralled audiences for about four decades, passed away in Chennai on Monday due to age-related ailments. He was 94. The Padma Shri awardee leaves behind his wife Mahalakshmi, son Gandhi and daughters - Bharathi Tirumagan and Subbulakshmi.

'Villupattu' is an ancient form of musical story-telling and the narration is interspersed with music. It is performed mostly during temple festivals. Arumugam is said to have popularised this art form effectively attracting audiences of all age-groups over the years.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed their heartfelt condolences and sympathies to Arumugam's family members. "Nation has lost a great musician, writer and outstanding 'Villupattu' exponent. May his soul rest in eternal peace," Ravi said.

Subbu Arumugam, the exponent of traditional Tamil 'Villupattu' had contributed richly to the films of actors N S Krishnan and Nagesh, said Stalin. Arumugam was born in 1928 at Chathiram Pudukulam village of the southern district of Tirunelveli.

He had published about 15 books on 'Villupattu' narratives, songs, short stories and novels. Historian V Sriram said the world has lost a humorist, a humane person and a brilliantly talented artiste in the passing of Arumugam. "Thanthanathom enre… to 'Vazhiyave' his life was a lesson," he tweeted.

Commentator and political analyst Sumanth Raman said Arumugam was a great story-teller. He made the ancient music and art form of 'Villupattu' reach every corner of the State through his TV performances. "His passing marks the end of an era for folk music in India. RIP. Om Shanti," he said in a tweet.