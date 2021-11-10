ParamparaSeries2021: Carrying forward the legacy of classical arts

New Delhi

Aimed at bringing together the maestros and young talents to present their mesmerising renditions for art lovers, the annual Parampara Series — a festival of Indian classical dance and music — is back in the Capital. And for its silver jubilee year, the event is going hybrid as it celebrates the rich legacy of the arts on both offline and virtual platforms.

Organised by Natya Tarangini and Kuchipudi exponents Raja Radha Reddy and Kaushalya Reddy, the performances will be spread over two weekends. Kaushalya Reddy, who is also the art director of the institution and curator of the event, says, “We wanted to propagate our art and traditions to youngsters because it’s them who mostly lose out on this exposure... As Raja ji says, ‘When a master is good at his skill, he can convince the layman to enjoy it’. Keeping alive the tradition, for this year’s festival we bring some of the best artistes from the world of performing arts, handpicked by Raja Radha Reddy. And I thought of the jugalbandi format because it’s unusual as well as collaborative.”

Kaushalya Reddy, the curator of the event and art director of Natya Tarangini.

Presented in collaboration with the United Nations, the event will appeal global audiences, as it partakes in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, that’s celebrating 75 years of India’s independence. “Last year, the virtual festival featured performances from our archives. We presented maestros, who had set the ground in their fields,” adds Reddy, informing that in addition to the live concerts, there will also be virtual talks between young artistes.

This year, the festival will feature a line-up of artistes including flautist Ronu Majumdar, Kuchipudi dancer Yamini Reddy, and sitar player Pt Shubhendra Rao.

Sitar player Pt Shubhendra Rao with cello player Vidushi Saskia Rao.

Hindustani classical vocalist Madhup Mudgal, says, “This time my elder daughter Sawani (vocalist) and I will be singing for Arushi (Odissi dancer), who will perform a classical repertoire. Bringing the youth in makes it more interesting.”

Hindustani classical vocalist Madhup Mudgal will be singing along with his eldest daughter Sawani Mudgal.

Sharing what makes it so special for her, Kathak danseuse Gauri Diwakar says, “It’s going to be my first live performance in Delhi since Covid-19. I’m happy to get back to the stage with live musicians. It’s a big thing for artistes. Since last two years, most artistes have been struggling. I had never done any virtual shows before the pandemic, and whichever online shows I did during the pandemic, were mostly pre-recorded. There were no audiences and were without live music and setting; I didn’t like to perform that way. Kathak live music ke bina adhura hai. But now, with this event, I’m happy to be able to get back to performing on the stage with an ensemble of live musicians.”

Arushi Mudgal, an Odissi dancer is set to perform at the event.

Catch It Live

What: Parampara Series

Where: Natya Tarangini Institute of Performing Arts, Plot 49 & 52, Pushp Vihar, Sector 6, Saket (For passes, contact: 9810404778);

https://www.youtube.com/c/unitednations

Where: November 12 to 14 and 19 to 21

Timing: 7.30pm to 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Saket on the Yellow Line

Author tweets @siddhijainn

