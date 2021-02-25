Parineeti Chopra surprised as mother dedicates artwork on The Girl on The Train
- ‘I am your biggest fan’: Noted artist Reena Chopra surprises daughter Parineeti Chopra with an incredible artwork to commemorate the actor’s upcoming film, The Girl on The Train and our day is made with their awwdorable camaraderie
Ahead of the Ribhu Dasgupta-directorial The Girl on The Train’s direct-to-digital premiere on February 26 on Netflix, lead star Parineeti Chopra was surprised by her artist-mother Reena Chopra’s artwork dedicated to the upcoming film. The noted artist surprised her daughter with an incredible artwork to commemorate the actor’s upcoming thriller where she plays a complex woman struggling with grief and alcoholism.
Taking to her social media handle, Reena shared the artwork featuring a speeding yellow train with a girl standing in front of it, similar to a scene from TGOTT. The picture was followed by a heartmelting caption that read, “But then you always knew I am your biggest fan!! @parineetichopra !!! #girlonthetrain @netflix_in @netflixfilm @ribhu_dasgupta Arriving on 26th Feb !!!! So excited!!! (sic).”
Surprised at the sweet gesture, Parineeti took to her Instagram handle two hours later and gushed, “My mom surprised me with this painting yesterday (sic).” Planning to put up this painting in her plush new house in Mumbai, Parineeti added, “As most know my mother is a professional painter and she sells her artwork, but this one won't be sold as it is very precious. (also I think this is the first time she is truly impressed with a film of mine? Haha).” Sic
Penning an emotional note for her mother, the Bollywood diva concluded by expressing, “Anyway for me, its the sweetest, warmest and most special gift I have ever received. You have immortalised my work in TGOTT through this .. Thankyou mom! (sic).”
Written by Paula Hawkins, The Girl on The Train is an acclaimed book which was scripted into a Hollywood film in 2016 and starred Emily Blunt. Parineeti essays the role of Mira Kapoor in the Bollywood version and the Ribhu Dasgupta film will be her first project where the actor will essay a character dealing with grief and emotional complexities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti Chopra surprised as mother dedicates artwork on The Girl on The Train
- ‘I am your biggest fan’: Noted artist Reena Chopra surprises daughter Parineeti Chopra with an incredible artwork to commemorate the actor’s upcoming film, The Girl on The Train and our day is made with their awwdorable camaraderie
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two-thirds of New York City’s arts and culture jobs are gone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Van Gogh's 1887 Paris street painting to be shown in public for first time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas ranch heiress' art collection, worth about $150 million, up for auction
- Including works by Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein and Franz Kline, the art collection of Texas oil and ranching heiress Anne Marion will be up for auction this spring in New York. Sotheby's said three masterworks at the heart of the collection are expected to each sell for over $20 million.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plays resume in Kashmir Valley, offer relief to actors, theatre lovers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhavi Mahadevan's new book focuses on Mahabharata character, Yayati's daughter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Father: Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman dissect dementia's disorientation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Beat poet and City Lights Bookstore founder Lawrence Ferlinghetti dies at 101
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Culture festival 'Arth' to be held virtually
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian boy receives 'heartfelt' from PM Modi for stencil portrait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
John Travolta selling $5m oceanic mansion he shared with late wife Kelly Preston
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Banksy's balloon girl and Kate Moss photo top bill at London art sale
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
National Spelling Bee to go virtual, finalists will gather at Walt Disney World
- Though last year's competition was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Scripps National Spelling Bee will return this year but virtually with preliminary rounds in mid-June, the semifinals on June 27 and finalists to gather at Walt Disney World in Florida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bare Necessities: Book shows how to lead sustainable lifestyle in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stories I Must Tell: Kabir Bedi to 'pour heart into' his memoir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox