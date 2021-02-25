Parineeti Chopra surprised as mother dedicates artwork on The Girl on The Train

Ahead of the Ribhu Dasgupta-directorial The Girl on The Train’s direct-to-digital premiere on February 26 on Netflix, lead star Parineeti Chopra was surprised by her artist-mother Reena Chopra’s artwork dedicated to the upcoming film. The noted artist surprised her daughter with an incredible artwork to commemorate the actor’s upcoming thriller where she plays a complex woman struggling with grief and alcoholism.

Taking to her social media handle, Reena shared the artwork featuring a speeding yellow train with a girl standing in front of it, similar to a scene from TGOTT. The picture was followed by a heartmelting caption that read, “But then you always knew I am your biggest fan!! @parineetichopra !!! #girlonthetrain @netflix_in @netflixfilm @ribhu_dasgupta Arriving on 26th Feb !!!! So excited!!! (sic).”

Surprised at the sweet gesture, Parineeti took to her Instagram handle two hours later and gushed, “My mom surprised me with this painting yesterday (sic).” Planning to put up this painting in her plush new house in Mumbai, Parineeti added, “As most know my mother is a professional painter and she sells her artwork, but this one won't be sold as it is very precious. (also I think this is the first time she is truly impressed with a film of mine? Haha).” Sic

Penning an emotional note for her mother, the Bollywood diva concluded by expressing, “Anyway for me, its the sweetest, warmest and most special gift I have ever received. You have immortalised my work in TGOTT through this .. Thankyou mom! (sic).”

Written by Paula Hawkins, The Girl on The Train is an acclaimed book which was scripted into a Hollywood film in 2016 and starred Emily Blunt. Parineeti essays the role of Mira Kapoor in the Bollywood version and the Ribhu Dasgupta film will be her first project where the actor will essay a character dealing with grief and emotional complexities.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter