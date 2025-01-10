Perfecting the pitch: A Wknd interview with cricket legend Mohinder Amarnath

From his years growing up facing throwdowns from his father, the legendary Lala Amarnath, to his time playing for India, taking on the world’s most fearsome fast bowlers, Mohinder Amarnath always kept one piece of advice in mind.

It is advice his late father passed on: “Even if you get hit by a rising ball, don’t show the pain. Keep your smile intact.”

That courage defined Mohinder Amarnath through an international cricket career that spanned two decades (1969-1988). In an era dominated by fast bowlers, he was the batsman who didn’t flinch.

Jimmy, as he is fondly known, accumulated over 4,000 Test runs from 69 matches, shining in countries where batters dreaded to tour (Australia, the Caribbean). He was a key contributor to the 1983 World Cup win.

It is no surprise, then, that his autobiography, is a pacy read. Fearless: A Memoir was co-authored by his brother Rajender Amarnath, 68, a former first-class cricketer. “I’m glad Rajender was there to help give an honest opinion of my career,” says Mohinder, 74.

“This was the right time. It’s good to get your autobiography out at a time when people know you and can relate to you,” Rajender adds. Excerpts from an interview.

During a 1988 Test match against Australia, in New Delhi. (HT Archives)

* How did the game shape you? Do you think it has the same kind of influence on players today?

Mohinder: Cricket has given me everything: Recognition, people’s love and affection. That said, my mindset was very simple. Like any other human being, I was doing a job. When I was on the field, I was representing my country, and it was my job to give my best. But once I finished the game, I wouldn’t talk about cricket. I would switch off. I would behave like a normal person, and not take the star status with me everywhere.

I wasn’t born or trained in that fashion. I never did things to try to impress people. I kept life very simple.

Things do change with time. I’m glad that money has come into the game, and players are comfortable. At the end of the day, when you represent India and establish yourself, you are welcome everywhere.

But, you have to play for a long time to become a role model. That is still true. The shorter formats are like pizza or vada pav. Quick; people come and go. Only when you stay in the game for a longer period do people adore you.

* What did it take to be a great, in the era that you so defined?

In our time, things were different. People would play for 15 or 20 years. They had the hunger, technique, performance, consistency. The likes of (Sunil) Gavaskar, (Dilip) Vengsarkar, Kapil (Dev), (Gundappa) Viswanath, (Sachin) Tendulkar, (Rahul) Dravid... I could go on.

But then, as now, you had to be No. 1. People only remember those who help the country win. You have to be No. 1, whether as a team or a player, because nobody remembers the No. 2.

With Kapil Dev, just after the ’83 win. (Getty Images)

* When did you know that your brother was a legend?

Rajender: As a family member, no matter how great your brother or father is, you don’t realise it at all. It’s only when you go out and see people’s reactions that you realise the greatness. With Jimmy, I knew he was a great cricketer, but he always kept a low profile. You didn’t find him everywhere, on screens, doing ads. His greatness showed when you watched him surrounded by his fans.

Honestly, I learnt a lot about his life while working with him on this book.

* You made several comebacks, which also meant you kept getting dropped. How did you keep your love for the game alive, through it all?

Mohinder: Good or bad days, soldiers don’t worry about it. What kept me going was that I always felt I was a much, much better player than a lot of the players playing at that time, while being as good as the top players.

I knew some players got more opportunities than they should. That did not dishearten me. In fact, it kept me going and made me more determined. I knew there was no point in crying over it. I wanted to keep trying and come back strong with each performance.

If you want to prove someone wrong, prove your point with performance. Then (the selectors) have no choice but to put you back on the team.

The other thing that kept me going was that I was never happy with what I achieved on the field. I was always hungry.

* As we saw in the recent India-Australia series, the art and pace of Test-match batting has changed. How do you view the shift?

A clear shift has been in technique. A lot of Indian players today try to apply the techniques of the game’s shorter formats to the longer version. That is the reason they have not been too successful overseas, barring a few. You have to play each format differently.

When you get into the team for the longer format based on performance in the shorter formats, it will take time and it won’t be easy.

In situations and conditions that are demanding, you need the right technique. There’s a definite fault there, and that’s the reason we have not been able to bat for longer periods in Tests.

* Where do you see the game going next?

There will probably be even more of a focus on the shorter formats. Tenures will probably be short. I don’t see many players playing for years and years, like Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma or the Dravids and Tendulkars of the previous generation. Simply because the hunger will be less. And you do need a different set of skills to play for longer periods of time.

* You did exceedingly well in Pakistan (4 hundreds and 4 fifties from 11 Tests). A lot of the current players don’t know what it is like to play there at all...

The pace of the wickets there suited my style. Plus, against Pakistan, there would always be sledging. They talk in the same language. They considered me a local, because my dad grew up and played all his cricket in (pre-Partition) Lahore, and was well-respected there. So playing against Pakistan probably brought out the best in me. I was determined and cautious, yet positive. I was able to understand their mindset, and make adjustments to the challenges posed.

* Who is the fast bowler you most loved to face?

It’s a huge list. But I admired the way Imran Khan put his heart into bowling. He was a role model for a lot of cricketers. I liked his attitude and approach… He stood apart from the rest.

* Your most satisfying comeback?

In Pakistan (in 1982-83). I was 32, and I knew that was my last chance. I proved people wrong. Sadly, too many critics of the game in India have never played it. At times, people talk a lot of nonsense. Nothing bothered me. I just kept going.

* What is your fondest memory ?

When I played my first Test. That is the dream of any young cricketer. I will always remember it. Also the memory of my dad giving me a hug before the game and saying, “I’m proud of you.”

* Rarely do sons of cricketers go on to become successful Test players. You bucked this trend…

My papaji (Lala Amarnath) was a role model, a superstar of Indian cricket. It was difficult to emulate him. I tried my best. I was nothing compared to him.

But, at the end of the day, once you’re on the field, you forget who your father is. Your focus is on the game, and I took great pride in representing my country.

I was lucky Papaji was there. He trained us in the right way. One thing he told me was to always be a positive player. He said, “Even if you get out, it doesn’t matter. Don’t bother what people say. Go and play your natural game and stick to your strengths.”

My elder brother Surinder, for example, was 10 times more talented than me. I never tried to compete with his talent. I just did what suited me best and carried on playing. I wanted to make my father proud, and he in turn would be very happy whenever I did well.

* Batting in West Indies was high-risk but must have been rewarding. What was the bond like with players there, after the day’s play?

West Indies was the toughest tour because of their fast bowlers. If you did well there, it gave you a lot of satisfaction.

They wouldn’t talk much on the field, but they would definitely appreciate my performances after the game. In those days, there was a good culture of players mixing between Tests.

In Barbados (the 1982-83 tour), when I got hit (by a Michael Holding bouncer) and went back to bat again, I did well and they applauded my effort. It feels nice when the opposition also admires what you do on the field.

* You enjoyed playing in Australia (668 runs in 8 Tests)…

I think my coaching at a young age helped me play genuine fast bowling better. My brothers and I grew up playing with wet tennis balls and also on hard surfaces or tar roads. We learnt some things very quickly. You know that the faster the track is, the shorter the bowler’s length is going to be. So you work around all those things technically. The other key in Australia is to be aggressive. You cannot just occupy the crease and not score runs.

* You have a 50-plus batting average in West Indies, Australia and Pakistan, the three toughest places to tour in your playing days. When you look back on your career, are you proudest of that tally?

Yes, those tours were tough. My mindset was very simple: read the situation and conditions, adjust, and play accordingly. You can’t play in the same fashion wherever you go.

One thing I always used to do was, whenever I did well, I would note down some points on why I did well. So that when I was struggling, I could compare my notes and reflect on the how I was playing and what might be going wrong.

I was also lucky that Papaji was there to guide me. I would often talk to him over the phone. That kept me going.

And I always took it one game at a time. That remains my motto: I live for today, I don’t plan for tomorrow, I forget the past.

* Rajender, you’ve written a book about your father too. Are there a lot of similarities between them?

Rajender: My brother didn’t have the charisma of Lala Amarnath, though he carried the family name forward with great distinction. And yet, writing this book, I have seen so many similarities. The biggest being determination. The best thing about Jimmy that not many people know is that he is never swayed by events — good or bad, up or down. He remains stable. I wanted to bring that out in the book. Because Jimmy could be a role model for many cricketers who aspire to play for India.