Pinterest-inspired decor trends that actually work in Indian homes without sacrificing comfort

With Pinterest, you can re-imagine your home with an abundance of design inspirations easily available on the platform. The ideas presented can range from perfectly curated living spaces to neutral palettes, relaxing reading nooks, and more inspirations that help create a calm and relaxing space. While many of the ideas are visually appealing, they may not be the most practical when considering the space, climate, and daily patterns of Indian homes. Raghunandan Saraf, founder and CEO of Saraf Furniture, shared a collection of Pinterest ideas that can help when considering the décor of Indian homes.

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1. A preference for warm minimalism

Minimalism in the modern world has touched the use of wood and earthy shades, along with the use of textured fabric and furniture. Both calm and inviting interiors are a perfect combination for Indian homes.

2. Pause corner

One of the largest Pinterest trends is creating reading nooks, coffee corners, and retreat spaces. These can even be done in a small apartment. A neglected space can become a retreat that helps promote good living by using an arm chair, a side table, soft lighting, and a bookshelf.

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Solid wood furniture is forever in style, and solid wood furniture can go anywhere in your house.

3. Timeless wooden furniture

{{^usCountry}} “No furniture trend is better than the wooden trend. Solid wood furniture is forever in style, and solid wood furniture can go anywhere in your house,” Raghunandan Saraf added. Since wooden beds, tables, and consoles can complement any design style, you can avoid the frequent need to replace trendy furniture that doesn’t even fit your home's design anymore. 4. Global trends with Indian craftsmanship {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “No furniture trend is better than the wooden trend. Solid wood furniture is forever in style, and solid wood furniture can go anywhere in your house,” Raghunandan Saraf added. Since wooden beds, tables, and consoles can complement any design style, you can avoid the frequent need to replace trendy furniture that doesn’t even fit your home's design anymore. 4. Global trends with Indian craftsmanship {{/usCountry}}

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A home that looks like a magazine is not that appealing. Combine Indian crafts with pieces of modern furniture. This can be done with brass, terracotta, cane, textiles, or crafts that employ block printing. A crafts-woven home can look modern, but also has a lot of character and provides a warm feeling.

5. Style shelves with intention

Raghunandan Saraf recommends that instead of focusing on how easy some of the trendy shelves on Pinterest seem to style, appreciate the endless creativity that goes into them. Intersperse plants, books, art, and fun personal decorations, making the choice to leave negative space. It will help the shelf look nice and organised, while shelves crammed full look cluttered and messy, naturally.

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A crafts-woven home can look modern, but also has a lot of character and provides a warm feeling.

6. Layer your lighting

There are many different types of lighting that look great when combined throughout a home and create the perfect atmosphere. Instead of relying on a single ceiling light, combine ambient lighting with a variety of table and floor lamps and sconces. This creates the perfect atmosphere to complement your home in the evenings.

7. Let the function guide every trend

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One of the best things to take away from Pinterest is how a home's beauty and practicality are balanced. While looking at the latest trends on Pinterest, try to determine how they work with your family’s everyday lifestyle. All the components in a home should be restful and support everyday life instead of merely serving the purpose of looking good in pictures.