IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Planning a quiz? Here’s how to pop the questions
Keep your clues simple and relatable. Like this South American river, that lends its name to a global online brand. (Shutterstock)
Keep your clues simple and relatable. Like this South American river, that lends its name to a global online brand. (Shutterstock)
art culture

Planning a quiz? Here’s how to pop the questions

What makes for a perfect quiz? Clues that go past Googled facts, and an audience that enjoys discovering what they didn’t know they knew. Here’s how good quizmasters do it
READ FULL STORY
By Rachel Lopez
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:14 PM IST

Over the last year, as I’ve set the news quiz for the Sunday edition of this paper (with Natasha Rego having a blast as she occasionally takes over), a new kind of response has filled up my inbox. Readers tell me how well they did on school quizzes, recalling wins wrested from half-remembered clues.

Many get competitive, telling me they average 8 out of 10 on the HT Quiz, and would I please refrain from sports questions next Sunday so they can get a perfect score? Still others share the quizzes they’ve been setting for students, club members and friends.

One query dominates: How does one set questions that go past Googled facts and are fun to solve or to watch others solve? And what sets a great quiz apart from a merely good one? Here’s what I know for sure:

You must know your audience. Are you crafting questions for school kids? Mildly drunk know-it-alls at the pub? Colleagues trying to impress the boss? Competitive types who play to win? Or strangers solving the clues at their own pace? Work out a benchmark for what your audience might already know and what might seem impossible for them to guess — your sweet spot is somewhere in between.

Q: In this 46-year-old film, the villain has only nine scenes. But actor Sanjeev Kumar wanted to play the baddie so badly, he was willing to blacken his teeth and shave off his hair. He was instead cast in another role, for which he mostly didn’t even need his arms. Name the film. A. Sholay. He played Thakur.

Keep it just out of reach. The best questions use familiar clues to point to something unexpected, or use esoteric information to disguise an obvious answer. Throw in plenty of clues so your contestants can join the dots in those few intense seconds and delight in discovering how much they didn’t know they knew.

Q: This company was almost named Cadabra (as in Abracadabra). The founder, a Star Trek fan, also considered calling it MakeItSo. It was finally named for a long, snaking river, taking advantage of the alphabetical order of site linking at the time. Name the company. A. Amazon

Weigh your words. Good questions are cunning. The hints reveal as much as they hide. And multiple-choice answers (if any) should include options from the hilariously wrong to the confusingly probable. People like to win, but they love working for it.

Q: In 1956, a young Bolivian threw a rock at her. In 1974, in Tokyo, someone tried to attack her with spray paint. In 2009, a Russian visitor flung a teacup at her face. Why is Lisa Gherardini not afraid? A. She’s a painting. We know her as the Mona Lisa.

Make trivia matter. Rope in the time, the location, the theme, the situation, the sponsor, even the contestants if you know them well enough. When the answers are revealed, everything will (and should) seem ridiculously obvious in retrospect.

Q: What two-word term connects Brunch, City, School, Café and Shine, but not Lounge? A: They’re all sections or editions of the Hindustan Times newspaper. Lounge is part of the HT business publication, Mint.

Take control. Don’t bore contestants with facts unless you can spin them into a story. Don’t reference a developing situation, such as a vote count, for statistical data. Never turn suffering or tragedy into a punchline for your clues. And always make sure you know more about your subject than your contestants.

Q: The story goes that in 1791 a Dublin theatre owner introduced this made-up word into the English language overnight. He did it by getting street children to write it on walls around the city, arousing enough public curiosity to make it a talking point, and prove he could successfully invent a word. The story is not true, but what’s the word? A: Quiz.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Ahmer Siddiqui and Siddhartha Dutta travelled across 30 states over 77 days, starting from first week of October 2020 to bring attention to the humanitarian crises resulting from Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdowns.
Ahmer Siddiqui and Siddhartha Dutta travelled across 30 states over 77 days, starting from first week of October 2020 to bring attention to the humanitarian crises resulting from Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdowns.
art culture

India from the front seat: A project to record lockdown tales

By Madhusree Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:20 PM IST
Two men, a car and an epic journey across a nation in lockdown. Siddhartha Dutta and Ahmer Siddiqui’s Road Ashram project offers a firsthand look at how we suffered and survived through the pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
Keep your clues simple and relatable. Like this South American river, that lends its name to a global online brand. (Shutterstock)
Keep your clues simple and relatable. Like this South American river, that lends its name to a global online brand. (Shutterstock)
art culture

Planning a quiz? Here’s how to pop the questions

By Rachel Lopez
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:14 PM IST
What makes for a perfect quiz? Clues that go past Googled facts, and an audience that enjoys discovering what they didn’t know they knew. Here’s how good quizmasters do it
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lisbeth Salander, aka the titular Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, is a believable hacker, out on a mission to unearth a long-buried crime (Sony Pictures)
Lisbeth Salander, aka the titular Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, is a believable hacker, out on a mission to unearth a long-buried crime (Sony Pictures)
art culture

All right, I’m in! Our favourite on-screen hackers, programmers and techies

By Rachel Lopez
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:52 PM IST
Need a plot device? Bring in the IT experts. See how our understanding of tech evolved with pop-culture
READ FULL STORY
Close
Intel employees in 1971. This California facility is where the 4004 was initially manufactured. (Image courtesy: Intel)
Intel employees in 1971. This California facility is where the 4004 was initially manufactured. (Image courtesy: Intel)
art culture

The microprocessor is 50 years old. But what makes it so special?

By Rachel Lopez
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:19 PM IST
Half a century ago, Intel’s 4004 chip was born, ushering in the digital revolution. Take a closer look at the little chip that changed the world, altered India’s place in it, and quietly powers modern life
READ FULL STORY
Close
“We’re trying to simplify the entire objective of the Indian food,” says chef Chintan Pandya (left) who has created a menu that breaks free from butter chicken and tikka masalas, with restaurateur Roni Mazumbar at Dhamaka. (Adam Friedlander)
“We’re trying to simplify the entire objective of the Indian food,” says chef Chintan Pandya (left) who has created a menu that breaks free from butter chicken and tikka masalas, with restaurateur Roni Mazumbar at Dhamaka. (Adam Friedlander)
art culture

Meet the men stirring up a storm with regional khana in NYC

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:47 PM IST
Chef Chintan Pandya and restaurateur Roni Mazumdar, launched their third Indian restaurant, Dhamaka, on Valentine’s Day. make way for pork salad, Champaran Meat and other delicacies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Venues announced areas for public school graduations, dedicated space for arts activities for young people and an outdoor reading room created with The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.(Pixabay)
Venues announced areas for public school graduations, dedicated space for arts activities for young people and an outdoor reading room created with The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.(Pixabay)
art culture

Lincoln Center to emerge from pandemic with outdoor shows

AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:10 PM IST
Lincoln Center intends to emerge from the novel coronavirus pandemic by creating 10 outdoor stages for performances and rehearsals in New York City starting April 7.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Namboothiri, 81, one of the widely acclaimed poets of contemporary Malayalam literature, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2014.(Wikimedia Commons)
Namboothiri, 81, one of the widely acclaimed poets of contemporary Malayalam literature, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2014.(Wikimedia Commons)
art culture

Malayalam poet Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri passes away

PTI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:41 PM IST
Well-known poet Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri died here in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, family sources said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The painting “Guernica”, considered one of Picasso’s masterpieces and by many art critics as perhaps the most powerful anti-war painting in history, hangs in the Museo Reina Sofía in Madrid.(AP)
The painting “Guernica”, considered one of Picasso’s masterpieces and by many art critics as perhaps the most powerful anti-war painting in history, hangs in the Museo Reina Sofía in Madrid.(AP)
art culture

Iconic tapestry of Picasso's 'Guernica' is gone from the UN

AP, United Nations
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:47 PM IST
The iconic tapestry of Pablo Picasso’s “Guernica” is gone from its place of honor outside the U.N. Security Council in the United Nations headquarters complex overlooking New York’s East River.
READ FULL STORY
Close
art culture

PHOTOS: Argentines honour soccer star Maradona with mosaics

Reuters, Buenos Aires
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:02 PM IST
Gonzalo López Lauch is helping bring soccer star Diego Maradona back to life, one mosaic tile at a time. The visual artist, part of a group called Comando Maradona, unveiled on Thursday a colorful mural of the Argentine player and legend who died on Nov. 25 last year, sparking an outpouring of grief from Buenos Aires to Naples, Italy. The work, in front of the Argentinos Juniors stadium where Maradona played the early years of his career, is part of a series of mosaics the group has produced for the last three months, to honor the day of his death. "We are transforming our pain into a mural in a public space," said López Lauch, who makes up the group with Paula Soto and Gabriela Pereyra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Holy men pray on the bank of the river Ganges during Magh mela festival, in Prayagraj, India Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.(AP)
Holy men pray on the bank of the river Ganges during Magh mela festival, in Prayagraj, India Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.(AP)
art culture

Magh Mela 2021: Hindu festival draws crowds of bathers to rivers despite Covid19

AP, Prayagraj, India
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:48 AM IST
Millions of people have joined a 45-day Hindu bathing festival in the northern Indian city of Prayagraj, where devotees take a dip at Sangam, the sacred confluence of several rivers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It was an event that could set a precedent in a world longing for a return to normal - a music concert attended by scores of Israelis vaccinated against Covid-19.(Reuters)
It was an event that could set a precedent in a world longing for a return to normal - a music concert attended by scores of Israelis vaccinated against Covid-19.(Reuters)
art culture

New normal? 'Green Pass' opens music concert to vaccinated Israelis

Reuters, Tel Aviv
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:51 PM IST
The open-air concert in Tel Aviv on Wednesday was one of the first in a programme to restart cultural events by restricting attendance to people who have been vaccinated or those with immunity after contracting the disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra surprised as mother dedicates artwork on The Girl on The Train(Instagram/parineetichopra)
Parineeti Chopra surprised as mother dedicates artwork on The Girl on The Train(Instagram/parineetichopra)
art culture

Parineeti Chopra surprised as mother dedicates artwork on The Girl on The Train

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:34 AM IST
  • ‘I am your biggest fan’: Noted artist Reena Chopra surprises daughter Parineeti Chopra with an incredible artwork to commemorate the actor’s upcoming film, The Girl on The Train and our day is made with their awwdorable camaraderie
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jobs in arts, entertainment and recreation fell by 66% in 2020 from a year ago, the largest decline among the city’s economic sectors, erasing a decade of gains in what was one of New York’s most vibrant industries. (Pixabay)
Jobs in arts, entertainment and recreation fell by 66% in 2020 from a year ago, the largest decline among the city’s economic sectors, erasing a decade of gains in what was one of New York’s most vibrant industries. (Pixabay)
art culture

Two-thirds of New York City’s arts and culture jobs are gone

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:23 AM IST
New York City’s museums, sports arenas and entertainment venues are slowing coming back to life. But the sector has contracted dramatically under the pressure of the global pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Van Gogh's 1887 Paris street painting to be shown in public for first time(Twitter/Cdesarts)
Van Gogh's 1887 Paris street painting to be shown in public for first time(Twitter/Cdesarts)
art culture

Van Gogh's 1887 Paris street painting to be shown in public for first time

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:56 AM IST
Sotheby's auction house in Amsterdam, Hong Kong, and Paris to put on display for the first time, a Paris street scene painted by Vincent Van Gogh in 1887 while he was lodging with his brother Theo in the French capital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Texas ranch heiress' art collection, worth about $150 million, up for auction(Twitter/artnet)
Texas ranch heiress' art collection, worth about $150 million, up for auction(Twitter/artnet)
art culture

Texas ranch heiress' art collection, worth about $150 million, up for auction

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:36 AM IST
  • Including works by Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein and Franz Kline, the art collection of Texas oil and ranching heiress Anne Marion will be up for auction this spring in New York. Sotheby's said three masterworks at the heart of the collection are expected to each sell for over $20 million.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac