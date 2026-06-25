Quote of the day by Anthony Bourdain: ‘I'm a big believer in winging it’

June 25 marks the birthday of Anthony Bourdain, the late chef, bestselling author, television host and cultural storyteller who changed the way people thought about food and travel. As the host of Parts Unknown and the author of Kitchen Confidential, Bourdain went far beyond restaurant reviews and destination guides. June 25 marks the birth anniversary of the late chef Anthony Bourdain. (Pinterest)

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The legendary chef believed that food was a gateway to understanding people, cultures and histories, and his journeys were driven as much by curiosity as by cuisine. Whether he was eating at a Michelin-starred restaurant or sharing a humble meal at a roadside stall, Bourdain approached every experience with an open mind and a willingness to embrace the unfamiliar.

That philosophy came through in a June 2018 interview with Fast Company, where he reflected on travel, creativity and the importance of leaving room for the unexpected. One observation, in particular, continues to resonate with travellers and adventurers alike.