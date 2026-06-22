Quote of the day by Meryl Streep: ‘It's amazing how much you can get if you quietly, clearly, and authoritatively…’

But beyond her acclaimed performances, the 77-year-old actor is also admired for her wit, intelligence, and incisive observations on life. One such observation came during her acceptance speech at the 2007 Golden Globe Awards, where she won Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for The Devil Wears Prada . During her acceptance speech, Meryl said, “It's amazing how much you can get if you quietly, clearly, and authoritatively demand it.”

June 22 marks the birthday of Meryl Streep , one of the most celebrated and versatile actors of her generation. With a career spanning over five decades and an unparalleled record of Academy Award nominations, Streep has portrayed a remarkable range of characters – from formidable magazine editor Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada to former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady.

What does Meryl Streep's quote mean? At first glance, the quote appears to be about asking for what you want. But its real power lies in how you ask. Meryl emphasises three qualities: quietness, clarity, and authority. She suggests that influence does not always require aggression or loudness. Confidence can be calm. Authority can be subtle. And people are often more persuasive when they express their needs with conviction rather than apology.

The quote is also a reminder that self-advocacy is a skill. Many people, particularly women, are socialised to soften their demands, minimise their achievements, or hesitate before asserting themselves. Streep's words challenge that instinct. They encourage people to recognise their worth and communicate it with confidence, without the need to dominate a room.

Why is Meryl Streep's quote relevant today? In an age dominated by noise – where opinions compete for attention and confidence is often mistaken for volume – Meryl Streep's quote offers a different model of power. It suggests that strength lies not in being the loudest voice, but in being certain of your value and expressing it with clarity.

Whether negotiating a salary, setting personal boundaries, pitching an idea, or simply asking for the respect one deserves, the principle remains timeless: quiet confidence can be remarkably powerful. More than a memorable line from an awards speech, the Little Women actor's words continue to resonate because they remind us that authority begins with believing we have a right to be heard.