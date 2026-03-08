Quote of the day by Serena Williams: ‘The success of every woman should be the inspiration to another…’
On International Women's Day, Serena Williams' words serve as a powerful reminder for women to support and empower each other, rising up against the patriarchy.
March 8 marks International Women’s Day, a global occasion dedicated to celebrating the strength, achievements and resilience of women across every field – from sports and science to politics, art and everyday life. It is also a day to reflect on the importance of equality, solidarity and collective progress for women around the world. To mark this occasion, today’s quote of the day comes from one of the most powerful and influential athletes of our time, Serena Williams.
Widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players in history, Williams has not only dominated the sport but has also been a strong voice for women’s empowerment and representation. During the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in 2015, she shared a message that continues to resonate deeply today:
“The success of every woman should be the inspiration to another. We should raise each other up. Make sure you’re very courageous: be strong, be extremely kind, and above all be humble.”
Through these words, Williams captured a powerful truth about the importance of women supporting and uplifting one another.
The deeper meaning of the quote
At its core, this quote speaks about solidarity among women. For generations, social systems and patriarchal norms have often placed women in competition with one another – whether in workplaces, social spaces or cultural narratives. Women are frequently encouraged to compare themselves to others, compete for limited opportunities or seek validation through approval shaped by patriarchal standards.
This dynamic can foster jealousy, rivalry and division. Instead of recognising shared struggles, women may be pushed to see each other as obstacles rather than allies. Williams’ words challenge this mindset directly. Her message is that one woman’s success should not threaten another – it should inspire and empower others to pursue their own ambitions.
Raising each other up means celebrating achievements, supporting one another during setbacks and creating environments where women can thrive together. It also means showing courage, kindness and humility – qualities Williams highlights as essential for meaningful progress. When women choose collaboration over competition, they strengthen not only individual lives but also the broader movement for equality.
Why Serena Williams’ words still matter today
In today’s world – especially in the age of social media – the pressure to compare lives, careers and accomplishments has only intensified. Online spaces can sometimes amplify competition, criticism and unrealistic expectations. Against this backdrop, Williams’ message serves as an important reminder that progress is stronger when women stand together rather than apart.
Across workplaces, sports, politics and activism, women continue to break barriers and redefine possibilities. Yet challenges such as gender inequality, pay gaps and underrepresentation remain persistent. Collective encouragement and solidarity can play a crucial role in overcoming these barriers.
Serena Williams’ words remind us that empowerment is not just about individual success – it is about creating pathways for others to succeed as well. On International Women’s Day 2026, her message encourages women everywhere to celebrate each other’s victories, support one another’s journeys and continue building a future rooted in courage, kindness and shared strength.
