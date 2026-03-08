Quote of the day by Serena Williams: ‘The success of every woman should be the inspiration to another…’

March 8 marks International Women’s Day, a global occasion dedicated to celebrating the strength, achievements and resilience of women across every field – from sports and science to politics, art and everyday life. It is also a day to reflect on the importance of equality, solidarity and collective progress for women around the world. To mark this occasion, today’s quote of the day comes from one of the most powerful and influential athletes of our time, Serena Williams. Happy International Women's Day! (AP)

Widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players in history, Williams has not only dominated the sport but has also been a strong voice for women’s empowerment and representation. During the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in 2015, she shared a message that continues to resonate deeply today:

“The success of every woman should be the inspiration to another. We should raise each other up. Make sure you’re very courageous: be strong, be extremely kind, and above all be humble.”

Through these words, Williams captured a powerful truth about the importance of women supporting and uplifting one another.