Quote of the day by Suhana Khan: ‘I feel like working out is more about the mind than your body

Physical workout has ample benefits, like keeping you agile and fit to supporting your many physiological systems, from better digestion to improve and better metabolism. But did you know that exercise can also have a powerful impact on your mental health? It goes on to show how closely body and mind are interconnected and how working out can have a well-rounded effect, not just on body but also on the mind.

Suhana Khan turns 26 year this year. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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Hear it from Suhana Khan, who turns 26 on May 22. On the occasion of her birthday, we revisit one of her profound perspectives on fitness, where she opened up about how working out helps her manage anxiety, overthinking and stress while giving her a much-needed sense of peace.

During the promotions of her debut film The Archies, Suhana spoke about this in an NDTV interview on November 30, 2023, where she shared her perspective on what it means to take care of one's health, citing her own example.

What did Suhana Khan say?

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{{^usCountry}} “For me, I feel like working out and anything physical is more about the mind than your body. And, you know, sometimes I will be in a really bad mood or anxious about something because I am an anxious person and I worry a lot over small things, so when I go to the gym and I am working out for that one hour or for however long I am in the gym, nothing else matters then. So I mean if you guys are overthinkers like I am and you are stressed about school and stuff , if you go to the gym and focus on yourself and have that one hour of peace and mind, it is a gift.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “For me, I feel like working out and anything physical is more about the mind than your body. And, you know, sometimes I will be in a really bad mood or anxious about something because I am an anxious person and I worry a lot over small things, so when I go to the gym and I am working out for that one hour or for however long I am in the gym, nothing else matters then. So I mean if you guys are overthinkers like I am and you are stressed about school and stuff , if you go to the gym and focus on yourself and have that one hour of peace and mind, it is a gift.” {{/usCountry}}

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What does it mean?

The belief that gym is solely meant for shaping the body is limiting. Exercise has a deeper role and it caters to mental health also. Beyond building strength, stamina or a toned physique, working out can also help regulate emotions, ease anxiety and offer a much-needed break from overthinking. Exercise is a form of mental relief, acting as an outlet. It narrows your focus so that you stay in the present in the moment and gives the mind a much-needed pause from constant worrying.

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This is why a fitness routine should be seen beyond appearance or body goals. It can also support emotional wellbeing, mental clarity and inner calm.

About work front

Suhana Khan made her acting debut with The Archies alongside Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina in November 2023. The actor is expected to be seen next in King, alongside her father Shah Rukh Khan.

debuted with The Archies with Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina in November 2023. The actor is expected to next be seen on screen in action-packed thriller King alongside her father, Shahrukh Khan,

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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