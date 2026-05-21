Quote of the day by Sujoy Ghosh: ‘We have different sides to our personality, all of us have grey shades…’

Sujoy Ghosh is a filmmaker and actor who made his directorial debut in 2003 with Jhankar Beats. After it became a surprise hit, he made a number of other films before finding commercial and critical acclaim with his 2012 directorial, Kahaani. Sujoy Ghosh celebrates his birthday on May 21. (Pinterest )

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Sujoy’s success on the big screen is matched by his accomplishments on the small screen. His short films, like Ahalya and Anukul, have added to his fame in the Hindi entertainment industry. He is also someone who is comfortable in front of the camera, as he starred as the legendary Bengali detective Byomkesh Bakshi in a 2012 film directed by Rituparno Ghosh.

Commemorating his birthday on May 21, today’s quote of the day is an excerpt from Sujoy’s interview with Times Entertainment from March 2019 that reads: “We have different sides to our personality, all of us have grey shades, and I find that aspect in people very interesting.”