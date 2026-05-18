Quote of the day by Vir Das: ‘Happiness when yelled, joy when not protected but joy projected is hope. It is strength…’

A comedian, actor, and musician, Vir Das is a man who wears many hats, but he is most popularly known as one of the most talented and unabashed stand-up artists of our generation. Like any good art, his puts a mirror to society and reflects the truth, and that often lands him in murky waters with the politicians and other similarly invested parties. But staying true to his craft, he continues to use his platform to voice his truth.

Vir Das poses in the press room after hosting the the 52nd International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton on November 25, 2024, in New York City.(AFP)

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Born in May 1979, Vir started his career as a stand-up comic before making a name for himself starring in films such as Badmaash Company, Delhi Belly, and Go Goa Gone. However, it is stand-up that has taken him to the peak of popularity. In 2023, he won an International Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series for his Netflix comedy special Vir Das: Landing.

Today’s quote of the day is from his 2025 Netflix special, Vir Das: Fool Volume, and reads: “Happiness when yelled, joy when not protected but joy projected is hope. It is strength. People with power understand that.”

What is the meaning of Vir Das’ quote?

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{{^usCountry}} Happiness and joy are often considered to be simple feelings. Among the desi folk, they might even be considered indulgences. People who do not enjoy the comfort of wealth and power are expected to be serious about life, be focused in their struggle and lock in and utilise their rage, making them single-minded but often also narrow-sighted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Happiness and joy are often considered to be simple feelings. Among the desi folk, they might even be considered indulgences. People who do not enjoy the comfort of wealth and power are expected to be serious about life, be focused in their struggle and lock in and utilise their rage, making them single-minded but often also narrow-sighted. {{/usCountry}}

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However, happiness and joy challenge that worldview. When people are collectively happy, they experience hope. They realise that while the world might be a difficult place to live in now, and there is the danger of it getting worse, there is also the chance of us making the world a far better place.

Those who enjoy the power, world leaders and businessmen richer than God, thus worry about comedians bringing joy by challenging the established order. For hope is a powerful force with unfathomable potential. Hope and happiness and the sound of laughter are what unite people in a positive way across the globe.

The quote is part of an elaborate setup to a wonderful punchline, which can be viewed in the above clip.

What is the relevance of Vir Das’ quote?

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In a world marred by conflicts, where leaders are often busy differentiating people, and hatred is the force that feeds social media algorithms the most, a message that seeks to unite people in joy and happiness finds the most relevance. Hope in the present day is often in short supply, and for us to get it is a gift that deserves to be cherished. Thus, Vir Das’ quote rings loud and true, as a reminder for us all that it is not just important to stay happy but be unabashed so, and bring along as many people with us as we possibly can.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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