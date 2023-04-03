Indore, a key city in Central India which has always been steeped in culture, fashion and royal elegance is now playing host to QALA ka Qila - A Lifestyle Exhibition by QALA India to bridge the gap between well-known designers (Qalakars) and Tier 2 cities. The grand show was inaugurated on 3rd April by Dr Gunmeet Bindra, who is the 1st Female Principal of Daly College Indore. The 2-Day event is the brainchild of Neha Agrawal who is a fashion designer and Shagun Bansal a fashion enthusiast, with a vision to develop a platform that brings together artists & independent designers and to create a show that has never been done before in a city full of textile, art, and architectural treasures to leave a lasting impression on the visitors. QALA ka Qila - will be held at Radisson Blu, Indore till 4th April 2023. Renowned Indian artists showcase their creations at 'QALA Ka Qila' exhibition(ANI photo)

QALA India is aimed to bring major Jewellers, fashion designers, artisans and their creations to the tier 2 audiences at their doorstep. The specially curated show will showcase 27 Designers from all across the Country out of which 90 per cent are women designers. The show will display designer clothes for both Men and Women, bespoke jewellery, handcrafted shoes and home decor. Part of the proceedings from QALA India will be donated to Khushi Foundation and JGHS School, Mhow. Several noted designers like Raghvendra Rathore, Khanna Jewellers, Chandrima, Studio Medium, Mityan, Mimansa, Weaverstory and many more from across the country will be part of this 2-day grand extravaganza.

Dr Gunmeet Bindra, Principal Daly College Indore Shared, "Madhya Pradesh is becoming a major fashion hub for both contemporary and traditional brands and especially city like Indore is at the forefront in bringing popular fashion brands for us to experience. My heartfelt congratulations to Neha Agrawal and Shagun Bansal for hosting "QALA ka Qila", an exquisite show in our city. There is no lack of talent in this industry and I hope such shows will bring out more local talent to the forefront of this mega Indian Fashion Industry."

Neha Agrawal Co-founder QALA India shared, "Indore has been knowledgeable and well versed with the fashion industry since a long time. Being the business & trading hub of Madhya Pradesh, the residents are frequently travelling to Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata to fulfil their festive fashion and home decor requirements. QALA India is posed to bring these designers and their products to the doorstep of the Indore audience. We aim to highlight the local designers and artisans to give them a much-needed platform within the city to display their skills and to show their product range."

Shagun Bansal Co-founder QALA India further added, "Being from a small city like Raipur, I always admired my mother or my grandmothers love for traditional fabrics and the intricacies in their creation. It was this knowledge that drove my interest in different weave, cloth and historical artefacts which opened my eyes to new possibilities beyond styling. It was with the mindset QALA India was born to promote local weavers, weaves and artisans to support their talent and to give them national exposure."

QALA India is the concept of Neha Agrawal a designer by profession and Shagun Bansal a Stylist. QALA is a one-of-a-kind exhibition that strives to provide an enchanting platform for designers and exhibitors to merchandise their products and services in Indore. In the dynamic landscape of luxury, QALA paves the way for Indian designers to leave a lasting impression on consumers.