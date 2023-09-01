Sabreena Firdous: The first female sculptor artist in the region, is making waves with her captivating creations

Sabreena Firdous, a 22-year-old sculptor from Gulab Bagh Hazratbal, Srinagar, is capturing hearts with her creative artwork. She isn't just shaping clay; she's also shattering glass ceilings. Sabreena Firdous holds the distinction of being the first female sculptor artist in the region, leaving an indelible mark on the art world with her captivating creations. Born in 2001, Sabreena's journey from a childhood fascination with clay to becoming a trailblazing sculptor is nothing short of inspiring. Currently pursuing her degree in Music and Fine Arts at the University of Kashmir, Sabreena has embarked on a less-travelled path, marked by dedication, resilience, and a fervent passion for her craft. Born in 2001, Sabreena's journey from a childhood fascination with clay to becoming a trailblazing sculptor is nothing short of inspiring.(Pixabay)

The path of an artist is seldom devoid of challenges. Sabreena acknowledges the struggles she has faced – the financial instability that often shadows artistic pursuits, the pressure to stand out in a competitive domain, and the internal battles against self-doubt and creative blockages. Yet, these very challenges have been catalysts for her growth. "My struggles contribute to the depth of my creative expression," Sabreena reflects, emphasizing how her art is an avenue to channel her emotions, thoughts, and perspectives.

For Sabreena, art is more than just a vocation; it's a burning passion that fuels her every creation. "It's the fire that ignites my imagination and pushes me to explore new horizons," she articulates. This unyielding passion has driven her relentless pursuit of honing her skills and experimenting with various techniques. Through her art, she communicates with the world on a profound level, transcending linguistic and cultural barriers.

Her artistic journey took a significant turn in 2019 when she delved into the world of sculpture art. Self-taught initially, she later joined the University of Kashmir in 2020 for a BA program in Music and Fine Arts. Over the past three years, Sabreena has explored various artistic forms, including clay carving, stone carving, calligraphy, painting, and portrait sketches. Her creations, often shared on Instagram, have gained widespread admiration for their intricacy and emotional resonance.

In her quest to push boundaries and challenge conventions, Sabreena participated in the "1st Bluethon of Valley 2022," an event focused on Colorectal Cancer Awareness, held at Nigeen Lake in Srinagar. Her remarkable creativity earned her the top spot in the creative art competition, showcasing her ability to merge art with social awareness.

Beyond her artistic endeavours, Sabreena is an emblem of versatility. A recipient of the prestigious Rajya Puraskar in scouting during her 8th standard, she also finds solace and inspiration in sports. However, it's her sculpting that truly sets her soul on fire. "For artists trying to find their way, creativity will always be a winding path," she philosophizes. Her journey exemplifies the authenticity of self-discovery through art.