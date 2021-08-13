Save a life: there is no better deed

Can there be anything more satisfying than saving a life? Well, no! And donating organs can achieve just that. Today on World Organ Donation Day, we talk to people who were granted the gift of life with an organ donation.

This day aims to motivate people to pledge their organs after death and spread awareness about the importance of the act.

Giving Back

Puneet Gandhi, 37, went through his first kidney transplant in 2008, which failed within a few days. In 2009, he underwent another surgery, and it was successful. Now, almost 11 years later, he has pledged to donate all his organs. “It just felt like the right thing to do. People struggle to get donors and save the lives of their loved ones. My skin, heart, eyes will all be donated and hopefully will help save lives,” says Gandhi. He is now actively associated with YVO’s Sachi Organ Donation team to create more awareness.

When the wait is over

On July 20, an 84-year-old woman was declared brain dead after she suffered from internal bleeding. Her family readily came forward to donate her organs. On hearing this, Uttam Rathod, 63, who had been looking for a kidney donor for almost a year, felt finally relieved.

“I have gone through a lot of problems in the past one-and-a-half years. I even had to undergo dialysis every week. Doing back and forth from the hospital had become quite a task. When the disease was diagnosed, we decided to go for a transplant. But, I had to wait a lot after the registration. Now that the operation has been done, I feel better and don’t have any problems regarding my health,” says Rathod.

Dr Ravi Mohanka, a liver transplantation and HPB surgery specialist at Global Hospital, Mumbai, explains “With the improving health infrastructure, life expectancy and public awareness, the likelihood of elderly individuals becoming organ donors has increased.”

Another 32-year-old professional from Delhi, Simran Singh says, “I have seen my father suffer and lose his life as we couldn’t find a donor. So I’ve decided to donate my organs, as it might help save numerous lives”