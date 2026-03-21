Scar struck: First-responders talk about the anxiety, exhaustion, guilt

“The screams haunt me – can’t get them out of my mind.” The 1995 Flateyri avalanche in Iceland. ‘It was one of my first assignments. I located the final victim,’ says Petur Gudmundsson, now a firefighter in Sweden.

“I can’t go to a fire now… I’ve lost too many houses; I’ve seen too many people lose everything -- I can’t do it anymore.”

“I keep thinking what more could I have done. The guilt eats away at me.”

This is what it can feel like to be on the frontlines of disaster.

In the eight months between August 2019 and March 2020, the southeast coast of Australia witnessed a Black Summer: tens of thousands of wildfires that ravaged over 20 million hectares, destroyed more than 3,000 buildings and killed more than 400 people.

Three years later, three trains collided in the Balasore district of Odisha, killing 296 people and injuring over 1,200 others.

Thousands of miles apart, in two very different tragedies, first-responders dove right in. The quotes above are what they were left with, months and years later, according to two studies: a paper by researchers at Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar, and a survey led by University of Western Australia.

The anxiety of doing the job and surviving was just the beginning of the struggle, noted the Odisha study, published in the Indian Journal of Psychiatry in 2024.

“At a disaster site, first-responders become like a well-oiled machine: working quickly and efficiently to coordinate, responding to command and rescuing people, all in the face of devastating tragedies and, sometimes, scarce resources,” says Anil Kumar Gupta, a strategic consultant on disaster resilience, and a professor with the Integrated Centre for Adaptation to Climate Change, Disaster Risk Reduction and Sustainability (ICARS) at IIT-Roorkee.

Sadly, the kinds of psychological scars these tragedies leave are rarely studied, he adds.

The most pressing stressor is often the moral / ethical one: deciding who to rescue, who gets treatment, who gets left out, says Gupta, also a former professor with the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM).

This can cause feelings of guilt, failure, futility, lack of confidence, and ideas of personal condemnation.