Setting up a home office? Top 5 tips to ensure your workspace boosts productivity

As someone who has been working remotely for over a decade, I’ve realised that creating a proper sanctuary for work at home makes all the difference. And no, it doesn’t mean setting up on the dining table or propping a laptop on the bed. True productivity comes when you carve out a space that signals to your brain it’s time to focus. For me, the right spot, the right desk, and a zone dedicated purely to work have been the quiet secret behind my efficiency. A well-designed home office blends comfort and function, helping you stay focused, organised, and motivated throughout the workday.

1. Location matters



Setting up an effective home office always begins with picking the right corner, one that supports focus and keeps distractions away. A quiet corner that keeps household noise at bay is ideal, but I’ve also found that natural light can transform focus levels during the day. It doesn’t have to be a big space, just a consistent one. When your desk stays in the same place, your brain starts associating that zone with work, which helps cut distractions and get into the flow faster.

2. Invest in the right furniture



A desk and office chair aren’t just functional; they shape how long you can actually work without fatigue. I’ve seen people compromise with dining chairs or sofas, but their posture suffers quickly. An office chair with proper back support, paired with a desk at the right height, changes the way you work. Even in smaller homes, a compact desk is better than balancing everything on the wrong surface. Comfort and proportion matter more than size.

3. Lighting and ambience



While natural light is great, it isn’t always available or enough, especially once the sun sets. That’s where good artificial lighting makes a difference. A desk lamp that casts focused light, paired with softer ambient lighting, keeps the space bright without straining your eyes. Pro tip: always position the light source above or beside your desk, never behind you, as it creates screen glare and makes working uncomfortable. The idea is to avoid harsh glare and create an atmosphere that feels comfortable yet helps you stay alert.

4. Smart storage solutions



A cluttered desk can be one of the biggest drains on focus. I’ve noticed that when everything has a place, working feels smoother and faster. Simple solutions like floating shelves, slim cabinets, or even wall-mounted organisers can keep essentials close without eating up floor space. In smaller homes, I often suggest storage that doubles as decor, like woven baskets or compact bookcases, so the office corner feels tidy yet inviting.

5. Personal touch and zoning



A home office shouldn’t feel sterile. Adding small details like plants, artwork, or a colour scheme that inspires you can make the space feel more inviting. I’ve also found that creating a clear boundary between work and relaxation is key. Even in a compact room, a rug under the desk or a divider can signal to your mind that this corner is for focus and nothing else. Another thing that works for me is pinning a letter on my board, reminding me why I love working from home and how it supports my growth. It’s a simple cue that gives me an instant boost every morning before I start work.

Working from home can be a real boost to productivity, but only if the space is designed with intent. From picking the right spot and furniture to managing lighting, storage, and adding personal touches, each choice shapes how effectively you work. For me, it’s never been about a fancy setup, but about creating a space that trains the mind to focus and makes work feel effortless.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

